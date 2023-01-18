 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Bucks run away from Lady Spartans

WINNEMUCCA — Following a rare loss, the Lowry girls basketball team looked for revenge in a rematch of the 2019 state title game.

After losing by a wide margin with the score at 58-31 Saturday in Fernley, the Lady Buckaroos got back on track at home Tuesday against Spring Creek.

In the first meeting since the 3A state championship, Lowry once again rolled over the Lady Spartans — running away with a 51-25 victory.

Opening the game, the action was competitive in a low-scoring first quarter — the Lady Bucks on top 8-5.

But, the game turned to Lowry favor with a 15-7 advantage in the second.

At the half, Spring Creek trailed by double digits at 23-12.

The trend continued in the third, the Lady Bucks posting a frame-best 17 points and limiting the Lady Spartans to just four — opening a 40-16 lead.

Down the stretch, Spring Creek experienced its best offensive production — scoring nine points in the fourth quarter — but Lowry extended its advantage to 26 with an 11-point frame.

In the end, the Lady Bucks were too much on both ends of the court — rolling to a 51-25 win.

Just four players scored for Lowry, but junior Savannah Stoker and sophomore Britain Backus were remarkable — scoring 48 of the team’s 51 points.

Stoker finished with a game-high 26 points — outscoring Spring Creek by herself — and Backus closed with 22 points, going 13-for-18 at the free-throw line.

The Lady Bucks’ scoring was rounded out with two points from senior Alex Barocio and a free throw by senior Kailey Franklin.

Nearly half of the Lady Spartans’ points were provided by senior Avery Beatty, who scored a team-high 12 points and buried two 3s.

Senior Ella Buzzetti also reached double figures with 10 points.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped by a pair of free throws for sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson and another by senior Taylor Brunson.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will wrap up the first half of the 3A North-East schedule with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fallon, in Spring Creek.

