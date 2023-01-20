Lady Indians break free in 2nd half

ELKO — After building a big lead in the first quarter, the Elko girls basketball team overcome a slow second period Friday night against Fallon.

Leading by eight at the break, the Lady Indians pulled away and broke free with a solid second half — cruising to a 52-29 victory over the Lady Greenwave.

The Lady Indians scored on their first possession, gaining two free throws by senior Aurora Eklund — who opened a 5-0 lead with a corner three from the right side.

Fallon found the board with a runner off the glass by freshman Jada Anastasio, but Elko scored three straight by senior Isabela Torres — who knocked down a free throw and banked in an inbound pass from senior Peyton Jacaway.

The Lady Greenwave took a timeout with 4:47 on the clock, trailing 8-2.

Elko took a 10-2 advantage on a baseline jumper by senior Alysia Madigan on a pass from Eklund, but the Lady Wave grabbed a loose ball on the offensive glass — Anastasio finishing on the left block.

The Lady Indians turned up the full-court pressure and forced a number of turnovers, leading to a deuce on the left edge for Torres on a dish from Jacaway — who scored on a steal and an outlet by Eklund.

Torres forced a timeout with an offensive board and put-back, making the score 16-4.

Jacaway was set up with a handoff from Torres for a baseline jumper, Elko leading 18-4 after the first quarter.

Opening the second, both teams struggled to make shots — going nearly three minutes without a point.

The drought was broken by a three from the right wing by Fallon junior Zoey Jarrett.

Fallon jumped passing lanes and tipped multiple passes, the Lady Indians not recognizing the need to cut backdoor.

Elko’s first point of the frame came on a free throw by sophomore Lindsey Johns, freshman Julyssa Rivera scoring in transition on a dime from junior Bryleigh Cervantes.

Senior Liliana Bettencourt drained a baseline jumper for the Lady Wave, and Anastasio was fouled on a drive down the right side and made two free throws.

With 18.5 ticks on the clock, sophomore Vernita Fillmore brought the margin to within double digits on a foul underneath Elko’s own hoop — making the score 21-13 at the break.

Elko went up 10 with an And-1 reverse by Torres after an offensive rebound, then she scored again from another inbound pass with a kiss off the glass.

Johns made a nice drive across the lane and scored in the middle, but senior Kambrie Thorn stuck a baseline jumper for Fallon.

Torres continued her solid game with a put-back on the weak side, and Eklund knifed between a pair of defenders for an underhanded flip off the window.

Jarrett drained her second three from the right for the Greenwave, but Torres scored once more on the left block for Elko — opening a 15-point cushion at 33-18.

Cervantes pushed the gap to 17 with a pull-up jumper — adding a free throw — Anastasio burying a three on a pass from Fillmore.

After a poor second period, the Lady Indians played a much better third — spacing the floor well — and built a 36-21 advantage as the game went to the fourth.

Jacaway scored on the break after an Eklund steal, Johns drilled a long-two on a pass from Jacaway — who then scored on a steal and dish from Johns.

Freshman Janessa Bettencourt scored on the right side for the Lady Wave, but Eklund rattled home a bank with a runner down the middle — Bettencourt answering with her second deuce in as many shots.

Whenever Elko scored, it enabled the Lady Indians to set up their press — leading to a bunch of Fallon turnovers.

On a Fallon technical, Eklund sank one of two shots at the stripe — opening a 21-point lead at 47-26.

Torres worked the glass and booked her 16th and 17th points, and Jacaway laid in a bunny after Johns tipped a ball free.

Fillmore was fouled and made both shots at the line, but Eklund was also hacked and sank one of two freebies.

Senior RayAnn Rasmussen pulled down a weak-side board for a finish in the right block for Fallon, but Elko rolled in the second half with a 31-16 streak for a 52-29 victory.

Torres scored a game-high 17 points, leading a trio of Elko players in double digits — Eklund finishing with 11 points and Jacaway closing with 10.

Fallon was paced by nine points from Anastasio and six points on two 3s by Jarrett, Janessa Bettencourt and Fillmore added four apiece and the offense was capped two each for Liliana Bettencourt, Thorn and Rasmussen.

Johns and Cervantes booked five apiece for the Lady Indians, whose offense was rounded out with a deuce for both Madigan and Rivera.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will host Lowry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.