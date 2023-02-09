ELKO — As the Elko girls basketball team nears the finish line of the regular season, the Lady Indians have guaranteed themselves at least the No. 4 seed of the Division 3A North regional tournament but can potentially earn the No. 3 seed.

Elko (14-6 overall, 5-3 in league) must beat both the Lady Greenwave (11-13 overall, 4-7 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and the Lady Buckaroos (21-3 overall, 7-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.

A victory over Fallon and Lowry would create a tie with the Lady Bucks for the No. 3 seed — given Fernley gains the No. 1 overall seed — the first of two-tiebreaker scenarios resulting in another gridlock.

In order for the Lady Indians to win the No. 3 seed, they would have to allow fewer points to Lowry in the two head-to-head meetings — the Lady Bucks winning the first matchup 56-43 on Jan. 24, in Elko.

Fallon

On Jan. 20, Elko rolled to a 52-29 home win over the Lady Wave.

The Lady Indians did a large portion of their damage in the first quarter, tearing off an 18-4 lead.

But, Fallon bounced back with a 9-3 advantage in the second period — Elko up 21-13 at the half.

From the locker room for the second time, the Lady Indians pulled away — outscoring the Lady Wave 15-8 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth — finishing the game on a 31-16 run.

Elko senior Isabela Torres led all scorers with 17 points, pacing a trip of Lady Indians in double digits.

Senior Aurora Eklund booked 11 points, and senior Peyton Jacaway followed with 10 points.

Fallon was topped with nine points from freshman Jada Anastacio and six points on two 3s by junior Zoey Jarrett.

For the Lady Indians, junior Bryleigh Cervantes and sophomore Lindsey Johns posted five points apiece — the offense capped with two points each from senior Alysia Madigan and freshman Julyssa Rivera.

The scoring for the Lady Wave was rounded out with four points apiece by sophomore Vernita Fillmore and freshman Janessa Bettencourt and two points each for seniors Liliana Bettencourt, RayAnn Rasmussen and Kambrie Thorn.

Game Time

Elko will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

Lowry

Against the Lady Bucks, the first meeting was ultimately decided in the first quarter — Lowry roaring to a 19-2 lead.

Across the next-three frames, the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Bucks 41-35 but the hill was too big to climb all the way back — falling by 13 points in a 56-43 loss.

Lowry junior Savannah Stoker paced all scorers with 26 points, joined in double digits with 12 points from sophomore Britain Backus.

Elko was led by 15 points from Eklund — who nailed two 3s — and 10 points by Torres.

Cervantes neared double figures with nine points for the Lady Indians, senior Kailey Franklin scoring eight for the Lady Bucks and senior Sydnee Pettis finishing with six on two 3s.

Lowry’s offense was capped with two points for both juniors Bryce Brinkerhoff and Autum Sanchez.

The scoring for Elko was rounded off with five points from Madigan, three for Jacaway and a free throw by Johns.

While both teams committed 24 turnovers — the Lady Indians coughing the ball up early and the Lady Bucks giving the ball away more late — the difference in the contest came down to shooting.

Lowry was 51% from the floor on 24-for-47, Elko going just 14-for-56 from the field for 25%.

Game Time

The Lady Indians will close out the regular season against the Lady Bucks at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.