Lady Indians claim battle of unbeatens

ELKO — In a battle of unbeaten squads, the Elko girls basketball team came out on top.

On Saturday, the Lady Indians hosted North Valleys — neither team entering the contest with a loss.

A great start for Elko went a long way toward dictating the outcome, improving to 5-0 and dropping the Lady Panthers to 8-1 with a 61-39 victory.

The Lady Indians jumped on North Valleys with a 13-3 streak in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 20-13 in the second period, opening a more-than-double lead of 33-16 at the half.

In the third, Elko added to its cushion with a 12-9 run.

Down the stretch, the Lady Indians closed the contest with a 16-14 advantage in the fourth — sweeping their 3A North openers and improving to 5-0 with a 61-39 victory.

Senior Aurora Eklund brought her A-game, dropping a game-high 22 points and drilling four 3s.

In the post, senior Isabela Torres turned in another stellar performance with 15 points after scoring a game-high 16 in Elko’s 65-21 Friday blowout of Hug.

Senior Peyton Jacaway approached double figures with eight points, junior Bryleigh Cervantes scored five of her seven points at the charity stripe and freshman Julyssa Rivera added six points

Junior Shaylen Garity knocked down two free throws and the offense was rounded out with a free throw from sophomore Lindsey Johns.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-0) will play their second set of 3A North ballgames on the road against South Tahoe at 6 p.m. Friday and Wooster at 1 p.m. Saturday.