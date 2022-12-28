 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Indians fall for first time

Elko logo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In its first game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, the Elko girls basketball team lost for the first time of the season.

On Wednesday, the Lady Indians were thoroughly dominated by Snake River by a score of 63-35.

Elko’s offense did not score enough points, and its defense did not make enough stops.

The game was competitive through the first quarter, the Lady Panthers edging the Lady Indians 15-12.

Snake River began to take control of the contest with a 13-7 advantage in the second period — opening a 28-20 lead at the break — and finished the game on a 35-15 flurry.

The Lady Panthers outscored Elko 18-7 in the third quarter and 17-8 in the fourth, breezing to a 28-point, 63-35 victory.

Senior Aurora Eklund was the only player who scored in double digits for the Lady Indians, finishing with 12 points.

Senior Isabela Torres closed with six points, senior Peyton Jacaway and junior Bryleigh Cervantes added five apiece and freshman Julyssa Rivera followed with three points.

The scoring for the Lady Indians was closed out with a deuce apiece from sophomore Lindsey Johns and junior Ecko Atkins.

Elko (7-1 overall) will play its second game of the tournament against an unknown opponent at 3 p.m. Thursday.

