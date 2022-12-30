Lady Indians finish 0-3 in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — After dropping its first game of the season in its first game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, the Elko girls basketball team fell twice more.
On Wednesday, the Lady Indians dropped a nip-tuck contest by a final score of 52-51 against Lehi (Utah).
After a close loss, Elko was drubbed in its tourney finale — Pocatello tearing off a 74-27 domination.
Versus Lehi
Elko got off to a great start with a 22-point explosion, opening a 10-point lead.
But, the margin was cut to two with a 13-5 advantage in the second quarter by Lehi.
At the half, the Lady Indians led 27-25.
The Lady Pioneers outscored Elko 9-8 in the third quarter, slicing the deficit to one at 35-34 going to the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, Lehi pulled out one more deuce — closing the game on an 18-16 run in a high-scoring finale frame — coming back from a double-digit deficit for a 52-51 win.
Versus Pocatello
The Lady Indians fell to 7-3 on year with the 37-point blowout loss to the Lady Thunder, who brought exactly what their mascot implies.
Up Next
Elko (7-3) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East at home, hosting Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday and Fernley at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.