Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

RENO — The Elko girls basketball team — in the first games for head coach Desirea Danner — made positive steps in its season-opening tournament.

At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.

Versus Galena

Against the Lady Grizzlies, Elko led 9-7 after the first quarter and 15-13 at the half.

From the locker room for the second time, the Lady Indians dominated the action after the break — rolling off a 15-4 advantage in the third quarter and 17-4 in the fourth — outscoring Galena 32-8 down the stretch.

Elko was led by a game-high 15 points by senior Peyton Jacaway, joined in double digits with 11 points and a three from senior Aurora Eklund.

Sophomore Lindsey Johns scored six points on three field goals, fellow sophomore Lilianna Haynes finished with five points and senior Isabela Torres and junior Bryleigh Cervantes added three points apiece.

The Lady Indians’ offense was capped with two free throws from senior Alysia Madigan and another for junior Ecko Atkins.

Versus Sage Ridge

Versus the Lady Scorpions, Elko asserted itself early — opening a 17-4 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Indians outscored Sage Ridge 14-6 in the second quarter and led 31-10 at the break.

Elko blanked the Lady Scorpions 16-0 in the third quarter and emptied the bench for the fourth, each team putting up 10 points in the final frame.

Eklund led a balanced attack with 14 points — all in the first half — and Jacaway finished in double figures with 10 points.

Johns neared double digits with eight points, Cervantes followed with seven and Atkins booked five points in the second half.

Freshman Julyssa Rivera tacked on four points, and the scoring for the Lady Indians was rounded off with a deuce for senior Carly Nielsen.

Versus Portola

Elko was edged in the first period 10-8 but bounced back with a 14-6 run in the second period.

At the half, the Lady Indians were up six at 22-16.

The defense locked down in the third quarter — only allowing three points — and scored 10 points for a 32-19 advantage.

In the fourth, the Lady Tigers outscored Elko 7-6 but fell 38-26.

Eklund scored a team-high 15 points and knocked down a three, Jacaway approached double digits with eight points and Atkins finished with seven.

Cervantes added five points, and the offense was closed out with two points each from Nielsen and Johns.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (3-0) will open play against 3A North competition at home, playing hosts to Hug at 6 p.m. Thursday and North Valleys at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.