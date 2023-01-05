Lady Indians look to get back on track

ELKO — After a 7-0 start to the season, the Elko girls basketball team went 0-3 during the East Holiday Shootout.

Currently, the Lady Indians (7-3) are the No. 4 ranked 3A team in the state and will look to get back on track in their league opener versus Dayton (5-5 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Lady Dust Devils went 1-3 during their holiday tournament but are on a three-game slide.

Dayton is 4-4 against 3A North-West teams, beating Hug 59-26, Wooster 45-44, Sparks 43-18 and South Tahoe 43-37 — losing 57-21 to North Valleys, Truckee twice by scores of 42-26 and 42-38 and South Tahoe by a tally of 47-21 in the second meeting.

Elko’s only double-digit scorer in senior Aurora Eklund, who averages 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals and a team-high 2.6 assists.

Senior Peyton Jacaway nears double figures at 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, a roster-best 4.1 swipes and 2.4 swipes.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes has turned in 6.9 points, 4.2 boards, 3.8 takeaways and a dime.

Senior Isabela Torres has notched 6.2 points, a team-best 9.3 rebounds and a steal per game.

As the Lady Indians’ lone freshman, Julyssa Rivera has posted 3.9 points and 3.3 boards — sophomore Lindsey Johns tallying 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.4 assists.

Junior Ecko Atkins is currently averaging three points, 3.9 boards and a takeaway.

Junior Shaylen Garity has booked 2.2 points per outing, followed by 1.7 points and a rebound from sophomore Lilianna Haynes.

Senior Carly Nielsen has averaged one point, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 swipes — senior Alysia Madigan also collecting 1.3 boards through three games.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (7-3 overall) will open league play against the Lady Vaqueros at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, and will finish the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus juggernaut Fernley.