 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Indians look to maintain position

  • 0
Lindsey Johns

Elko's Lindsey Johns (22) grabs a rebound against Spring Creek on Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek. 

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team can basically ensure itself at least the No. 3 position in the league standings at the midway point with a win.

The team standing between the Lady Indians (9-4 overall, 2-1 in league) is Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league).

The Lady Greenwave’s two losses in league play came against the top-two teams in the league, falling 64-30 on the road to Lowry and dropping a 53-2o road contest in Fernley.

Fallon’s lone victory in 3A North-East play came by a tally of 55-29 over Dayton, which Elko defeated by a score of 55-15.

While the Lady Wave are balanced, they do not possess a double-digit scorer — led by 8.3 points from junior Madasyn Moyle, who averages 4.1 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Freshman Jada Anastasio has played well in her young career, currently averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists.

People are also reading…

Junior Zoey Jarrett is also turning in 7.6 points per game and leads Fallon with 3.5 takeaways and 2.5 dimes, adding 2.4 rebounds.

Another freshman, Janessa Bettencourt is posting 4.8 points, a team-high 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

As a sophomore, Vernita Fillmore is averaging 4.6 points 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 swipes and 1.2 assists.

The production from the ninth-grade class continues with 3.3 points and four boards from Dylan Ekins-Faught.

Junior Skai Shults averages 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals — senior Kambrie Thorn turning in 2.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 steals.

Senior Graycee Tibbals has provided 2.5 points and rebound per outing, freshman Lea Williams averaging 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 takeaways.

Senior Liliana Bettencourt scores 1.9 points and collects 2.2 rebounds and dishes 1.1 assists, while the lineup is rounded out with 1.6 points and 1.9 boards from senior Mattea Cortez and 1.3 points and 1.8 boards by senior Rayann Rasmussen.

For the Lady Indians, senior Aurora Eklund leads the offensive attack with 15.7 points per game — also contributing 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and sharing the team lead with 2.4 assists.

Fellow senior Peyton Jacaway nears double digits with 9.9 points, 5.5 boards, a team-high 3.8 takeaways and also dishes 2.4 dimes.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes has played big with 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 swipes and an assist.

Senior Isabella Torres has seen a larger role due to the torn ACL of fellow senior Johanna Rivera, turning in 5.2 points, a team-best 8.3 boards and a pick.

As a sophomore, Lindsey Johns has averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

Freshman Julyssa Rivera has come along and chipped in 3.5 points and 3.5 boards, while junior Ecko Atkins has added 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Senior Alysia Madigan — who has only played in about half of Elko’s games after battling an injury — has averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Junior Shaylen Garity has increased her averages to 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds, sophomore Lilianna Haynes booking 1.6 points and a board per contest.

Senior Carly Nielsen has provided one point, 1.2 rebounds and a steal per ballgame.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (9-4 overall, 201 in league) will look to maintain their position and apply some pressure on the top teams in the league with a win over Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko’s Saturday contests versus Lowry has been postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday, due to the availability of officials.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Indians look to get back on track

Lady Indians look to get back on track

Currently, the Lady Indians (7-3) are the No. 4 ranked 3A team in the state and will look to get back on track in their league opener versus Dayton (5-5 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Indians finish 0-3 in East Idaho

Lady Indians finish 0-3 in East Idaho

On Wednesday, the Lady Indians dropped a nip-tuck contest by a final score of 52-51 against Lehi (Utah).

After a close loss, Elko was drubbed in its tourney finale — Pocatello tearing off a 74-27 domination.

Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings

Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings

The Lady Indians (5-0) will look to increase their unbeaten streak against the winless Lady Vikings (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, Carolina.

Elko will close its road trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus Wooster, in Reno.

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule in the first half — tipping off Division 3A North play with a 65-21 victory.

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News