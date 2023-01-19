Lady Indians look to maintain position

ELKO — At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team can basically ensure itself at least the No. 3 position in the league standings at the midway point with a win.

The team standing between the Lady Indians (9-4 overall, 2-1 in league) is Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league).

The Lady Greenwave’s two losses in league play came against the top-two teams in the league, falling 64-30 on the road to Lowry and dropping a 53-2o road contest in Fernley.

Fallon’s lone victory in 3A North-East play came by a tally of 55-29 over Dayton, which Elko defeated by a score of 55-15.

While the Lady Wave are balanced, they do not possess a double-digit scorer — led by 8.3 points from junior Madasyn Moyle, who averages 4.1 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Freshman Jada Anastasio has played well in her young career, currently averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists.

Junior Zoey Jarrett is also turning in 7.6 points per game and leads Fallon with 3.5 takeaways and 2.5 dimes, adding 2.4 rebounds.

Another freshman, Janessa Bettencourt is posting 4.8 points, a team-high 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

As a sophomore, Vernita Fillmore is averaging 4.6 points 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 swipes and 1.2 assists.

The production from the ninth-grade class continues with 3.3 points and four boards from Dylan Ekins-Faught.

Junior Skai Shults averages 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals — senior Kambrie Thorn turning in 2.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 steals.

Senior Graycee Tibbals has provided 2.5 points and rebound per outing, freshman Lea Williams averaging 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 takeaways.

Senior Liliana Bettencourt scores 1.9 points and collects 2.2 rebounds and dishes 1.1 assists, while the lineup is rounded out with 1.6 points and 1.9 boards from senior Mattea Cortez and 1.3 points and 1.8 boards by senior Rayann Rasmussen.

For the Lady Indians, senior Aurora Eklund leads the offensive attack with 15.7 points per game — also contributing 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and sharing the team lead with 2.4 assists.

Fellow senior Peyton Jacaway nears double digits with 9.9 points, 5.5 boards, a team-high 3.8 takeaways and also dishes 2.4 dimes.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes has played big with 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 swipes and an assist.

Senior Isabella Torres has seen a larger role due to the torn ACL of fellow senior Johanna Rivera, turning in 5.2 points, a team-best 8.3 boards and a pick.

As a sophomore, Lindsey Johns has averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

Freshman Julyssa Rivera has come along and chipped in 3.5 points and 3.5 boards, while junior Ecko Atkins has added 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Senior Alysia Madigan — who has only played in about half of Elko’s games after battling an injury — has averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Junior Shaylen Garity has increased her averages to 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds, sophomore Lilianna Haynes booking 1.6 points and a board per contest.

Senior Carly Nielsen has provided one point, 1.2 rebounds and a steal per ballgame.

Game Time

Elko’s Saturday contests versus Lowry has been postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday, due to the availability of officials.