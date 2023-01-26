 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Indians play Dayton for 2nd time

Isabela Torres

Elko's Isabela Torres, left, scores from an offensive rebound against Lowry on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Centennial Gymnasium. She scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 56-43 loss to the Lady Buckaroos.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The first contest between the Elko and Dayton girls basketball teams was not much of a contest at all.

On Jan. 6, the Lady Indians (10-5 overall, 3-2 in league) opened Division 3A North-East play with a commanding 40-point, 55-15 blowout of Dayton (6-10 overall, 0-5 in league) at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will face the Lady Dust Devils for the second time at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

In the first meeting, Elko stamped the outcome early — outscoring the Lady Dust Devils 15-4 in the first quarter and 24-6 in the seconds — leading by 29 at the half with the score at 39-10.

The Lady Indians pulled away more with a 9-1 advantage in the third and a 7-4 edge in the fourth.

Senior Aurora Eklund scored a team-high 14 points and splashed two 3s, adding three steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Fellow senior Peyton Jacaway also reached double digits with 12 points, a roster-best five takeaways, three dimes and a pair of boards.

Senior Alysia Madigan neared double figures with eight points, two swipes, a rebound and an assist.

Freshman Julyssa Rivera and Shaylen Garity tacked on five points each; Rivera leading the charge on the glass with six boards and Garity adding four.

Junior Ecko Atkins finished with four points, two rebounds, two steals and Elko’s lone block.

The Lady Indians gained two points apiece from senior Carly Nielsen, senior Isabela Torres and junior Bryleigh Cervantes.

Torres booked five rebounds, an assist and a swipe.

Cervantes closed with two boards, two dimes and two takeaways — Nielsen going for a rebound, an assist and a steal.

The offense was rounded out with a free throw by sophomore Lilianna Haynes, who reeled in one board.

In total, 10 girls scored for Elko.

Without scoring, sophomore Lindsey Johns turned in three rebounds and a takeaway.

From the floor, the Lady Indians shot 39% — 40% from two and 36% from three — and were 64% on free throws on 9-for-14 the line.

Despite the lopsided victory, Elko turned the ball over 27 times.

*Dayton has not reported stats for the contest or the season to its MaxPreps page.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (10-5 overall, 3-2 in league) will tip off the second half of the 3A North-East season versus the Lady Dust Devils at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and close the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday dance against the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros, in Fernley.

