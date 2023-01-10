 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Indians pull away from Lady Spartans

  • 0
Bryleigh Cervantes

Elko's Bryleigh Cervantes (24) scores through a Spring Creek foul in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek. She scored six points in a 51-34 victory for the Lady Indians.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — In the first meeting of the season, the Elko girls basketball team built a big lead over Spring Creek, fought off a challenge by the Lady Spartans and pulled away late.

Elko claimed the rivalry game by a score of 51-34.

The game began with a short jumper on the right baseline for Spring Creek senior Avery Beatty, Elko finding the board on a free throw by junior Bryleigh Cervantes.

The Lady Spartans went up 4-1 on a fast-break layup by senior Taylor Brunson, the Lady Indians gaining a free throw by sophomore Lindsey Johns.

Elko went more than half the quarter without a field goal, but Cervantes made a steal and found senior Aurora Eklund for a triple and a 5-4 lead.

With 3:12 on the clock, senior Peyton Jacaway was fouled in transition and sank one freebie.

People are also reading…

Immediately after, Johns made a steal and converted through a foul for a double-up advantage.

On the weak side, Elko senior Isabela Torres pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the right block for a 10-4 lead.

Following another Spring Creek turnover, Jacaway turned her steal into a deuce with a runner down the right side.

On a Johns steal, Jacaway was hacked on the break and made one free throw.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Ella Buzzetti was fouled on the offensive glass and drained both shots at the stripe.

Going to the second quarter, the Lady Indians led by seven with the score at 13-6.

Jacaway booked the first points of the second on a pull-up jumper, but Brunson cashed a trey from the left wing on the other end from a dish by sophomore Ryan Youngblood.

Spring Creek cut the margin to four with a deuce by sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson on a sweet find from Beatty, but Elko answered with a running bank on the left edge by senior Alysia Madigan.

After a defensive rebound, Eklund drove the floor and was wiped out — hitting one free throw — then scoring on a takeaway.

She added another bucket for a 22-11 lead with four minutes remaining in the half, and Jacaway picked the pocket of the girl she was guarding — rolling to the rim for an And-1 plus the free throw and a 14-point cushion.

At the 2:34 mark, Buzzetti yanked down another offensive board and dropped one free throw and ended a 10-0 run.

Sorenson scored as Beatty drew a double team, but the gap grew to double on a corner 3 by Jacaway on a dish from Eklund.

Just before the buzzer, the Lady Indians went up 16 on an offensive board and finish by freshman Julyssa Rivera.

At the break, Elko led 30-14.

Opening the third, Madigan drained a long two — later changed to a three — Brunson responding with her second three.

Beatty then cashed a trey after an offensive board by sophomore Isabel Zubiria, who added a free throw and brought the Lady Spartans to within 11.

Another free throw by sophomore Ryan Youngblood trimmed the deficit to 10, but Eklund nailed a straightaway three for a 35-22 lead and stopped an 8-0 streak.

The teams traded buckets by Elko junior Shaylen Garity and Brunson on a long two.

Zubiria scored with her left hand on a strong take down the lane, making the score 37-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Buzzetti scored inside for Spring Creek, and Zubiria sliced the gap to seven with a floater on the right baseline.

Cervantes drained a pair of shots at the line for Elko, but Buzzetti scored on the block from a Beatty dime for Spring Creek.

Torres finished on the weak side on a Cervantes assist, and Johns regained a double-digit lead on a runner down the middle.

But, Buzzetti knocked down a shot from the right edge of the lane on the other end — making the score 44-34 with 3:04 remaining.

At the 2:13 mark, Elko was fouled and missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Cervantes wisely passed up a three, and the Lady Indians ate up some clock — Jacaway drawing a foul and splashing both freebies.

With a steal, Cervantes turned and finished through a foul and buried the free throw for an old-fashioned three — pushing the Elko lead to 15 with 1:30 on the clock.

The Lady Indians capped a 17-point victory with a bucket on the left block for Rivera on a dime by Eklund, Elko earning a 51-34 victory.

Jacaway led all scorers with 14 points, joined in double digits by 11 points and two 3s from Eklund.

For Spring Creek, Brunson hit two treys and scored a team-high 10 points — Buzzetti nearing double figures with nine points.

Elko gained six points from Cervantes, five each for Johns and Madigan, four apiece by Torres and Rivera and a deuce from Garity.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was capped by five points apiece for Beatty and Zubiria, four from Sorenson and a free throw by Youngblood.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will face Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, while the Lady Indians will take on Fallon at 6 p.m. Jan. 20, at Centennial Gymnasium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Indians look to get back on track

Lady Indians look to get back on track

Currently, the Lady Indians (7-3) are the No. 4 ranked 3A team in the state and will look to get back on track in their league opener versus Dayton (5-5 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans face big test in league opener

Lady Spartans face big test in league opener

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) will face one of the top teams in the state in their Division 3A North-East opener, hosting Fernley (15-2 overall) — the No. 2 3A team and the No. 7 squad, regardless of class, in the state — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians finish 0-3 in East Idaho

Lady Indians finish 0-3 in East Idaho

On Wednesday, the Lady Indians dropped a nip-tuck contest by a final score of 52-51 against Lehi (Utah).

After a close loss, Elko was drubbed in its tourney finale — Pocatello tearing off a 74-27 domination.

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory. Facing McQueen, Spring Creek was unable to score enough in a 43-27 loss to the Lady Lancers.

Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans edged Division 5A North program Reed by a score of 49-46. Spring Creek then dropped a 39-34 ballgame Wednesday to Division 5A North squad Reno.

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Spring Creek (2-4) can potentially even its season record with a pair of road wins, playing Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings

Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings

The Lady Indians (5-0) will look to increase their unbeaten streak against the winless Lady Vikings (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, Carolina.

Elko will close its road trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus Wooster, in Reno.

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule in the first half — tipping off Division 3A North play with a 65-21 victory.

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak against an unbeaten opponent in North Valleys (7-0) during the 3A North opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Spring Creek opened the tourney Friday with a 40-30 loss to McQueen, dropped a 31-23 ballgame Friday against Portola (California) and closed the trip with a 38-24 defeat Saturday to Douglas.

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News