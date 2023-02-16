RENO — The Elko girls basketball team got off to a great start and finished strong after a sluggish stretch in the second and third quarters against Spring Creek during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal Thursday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

The Lady Indians advanced to the semifinal round with a 42-26, claiming all three meetings for the season with the Lady Spartans.

Elko started the game with the lead, senior Aurora Eklund making a baseline drive for a runner and following with a jumper from the right wing.

She netted six straight with a bank off the window for a 6-0 lead, and senior Alysia Madigan came off a seal by Eklund and drove the left side of the lane for a deuce.

On an assist from senior Peyton Jacaway, Eklund railed a three for an 11-0 lead.

From a missed three by the Lady Spartans, Eklund snagged the rebound and went coast-to-coast and notched an And-1 in the middle.

Madigan was fouled and made one free throw, and Eklund banked home a runner on the right side.

Spring creek struggled mightily with Elko’s ball pressure, turning the ball over and finding it difficult to find or make a shot.

The Lady Spartans finally scored just before the end of the period on an outlet pass by senior Taylor Brunson to sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson for a layup.

Going to the second, the Lady Indians led by 14 with the score at 16-2.

After nearly two minutes of scoreless action, senior Ella Buzzetti made a free throw for the Lady Spartans — Brunson adding a runner down the middle.

Sophomore Lindsey Johns broke Elko’s drought with a pair of shots at the line, matched at the stripe with two makes by Buzzetti.

Freshman Julyssa Rivera gave the Lady Indians a 20-7 lead with a long two from a dish by Eklund, the Lady Spartans taking a timeout with 3:57 remaining in the half.

Buzzetti scored on an inbound pass from Beatty, who then made a steal and was fouled — hitting both free throws.

At the half, the Lady Spartans cut the deficit to single digits and trailed Elko 20-11 — outscoring the Lady Indians 9-4 in the second quarter.

Opening the third, the gap was cut to seven with a deuce for Buzzetti after grabbing her own miss.

After the first quarter, Elko’s offense continued to be non-existent.

The Lady Spartans inched closer with a pair of free throws by Brunson, and a pull-up jumper by Beatty found a home in the in the tin — forcing a timeout with the score at 20-17 with 3:40 remaining in the third.

Johns stopped the bleeding with a runner across the lane on a dime from junior Bryleigh Cervantes, and Madigan was hacked from an inbound set and hit both free throws.

Jacaway stole an inbound pass and dropped a layup, then picked the pocket of a ball handler and drove the floor for another finish.

After a poor second quarter and a slow start to the third, the Lady Indians closed the frame on an 8-0 run and took a 28-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Buzzetti opened the final frame with a hook and a post-entry feed from Brunson, but Madigan answered with a two on the other side.

Brunson pushed the pace for a lefty layup for the Lady Spartans, doing so again for another bucket and making the score 30-23 with five minutes remaining.

Madigan penetrated and was fouled and sank both free throws, but Beatty nailed a straightaway three and forced a timeout with 4:37 on the clock — Elko leading by six at 32-26.

The Lady Indians went up 34-26 on two free throws by senior Isabela Torres, and Jacaway added another shot at the line.

Elko went into a stall with two minutes remaining, and Eklund notched her first points since the first quarter — banking in a runner and sticking a free throw.

Jacaway picked up a loose ball and scored with her left, and Johns finished on a backdoor cut on a pass from Eklund.

After seeing its 14-point lead shrink to three, Elko closed the game on a 10-0 run and beat Spring Creek by 16 points with the final score at 42-26.

Eklund scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter, Madigan nearing double digits with nine points.

For the Lady Spartans, Buzzetti finished with a team-high nine points, Brunson followed with eight and Beatty closed with the seven — the scoring rounded out with a deuce for Sorenson.

The Lady Indians’ offense was capped with seven points by Jacaway, six from Johns and two apiece for Rivera and Torres.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will play No. 1 Fernley in the 3A North regional semifinal with a trip to state on the line at 6:20 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.