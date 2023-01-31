Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 35-37

ELKO — The second meeting between the Elko and Spring Creek girls basketball teams was not a pretty affair or high scoring, but the Lady Indians managed a season sweep of the Lady Spartans.

On Tuesday night, Elko led 11-10 at the half and pulled away for a 35-27 victory.

The Lady Indians grabbed the first lead on a three by senior Aurora Eklund, Spring Creek senior Brynly Stewart following with a pair of free throws.

Eklund pushed Elko to a 4-2 lead on a free throw, adding another after grabbing her own miss on a three.

She scored the first-even with a clean trip to the stripe, and senior Ella Buzzetti gave the Lady Spartans their first field goal with an offensive rebound and put-back.

Elko reached the single bonus with 1:01 remaining in the first, Eklund hitting two shots at the line for a five-point advantage.

Spring Creek struggled to get the ball down the floor without turning it over against the Lady Indians’ press, trailing 9-4 after the first quarter — Eklund scoring all of Elko’s points.

Senior Taylor Brunson buried a long two from the corner for the Lady Spartans on an assist from senior Avery Beatty, but Eklund continued her personal streak with a strong take to the bucket for the Lady Indians.

Buzzetti worked around a defender on the baseline for a bunny on the right block, Elko taking a timeout at the 3:47 mark with an 11-8 lead.

With a dish from Beatty, Buzzetti sliced the margin to one on a screen-roll.

Elko’s offense was non-existent aside from Eklund, who scored all the team’s points and gave the Lady Indians an 11-10 lead at the half.

The first points by someone other than Eklund came on a pair of free throws by senior Alysia Madigan, and sophomore Lindsey Johns drained a three for a 16-10 lead.

Stewart scored on a dime from Beatty and brought the Spring Creek deficit back to four.

Senior Isabela Torres booked a bucket on the left block on a dish by Johns, but Eklund was fouled and rolled in two freebies for a 20-12 lead — pushing the margin to double digits with another perfect stint at the stripe after a Torres takeaway.

Johns gave Elko a double-up lead at 24-12 with a tough bank over a contest, then set up senior Peyton Jacaway with a steal and an outlet pass for an And-1.

With 6.3 seconds remaining in the third, Eklund was held on a drive and drained both shots at the line.

Spring Creek sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson was granted a deuce at the buzzer from an offensive rebound, but it appeared she never got the shot off in time.

Going to the fourth, the Lady Indians were up double at 28-14.

Buzzetti was fouled and made one free throw, and Brunson came around a screen and dropped a runner in the middle — pulling the Lady Spartans to within 11.

But, Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes railed a corner three on a kick from Johns — Haynes adding another deuce in traffic in the middle.

Buzzetti booked a rebound and an And-1 for Spring Creek, reaching double digits on a pocket pass from Brunson.

Brunson made a steal and set up sophomore Isabel Zubiria for a bucket on the right block, bringing Spring Creek back to within 10 at 33-23 with 2:13 remaining.

Elko went back to its press and fouled, the Lady Spartans reaching the single bonus and Brunson trimming the deficit to eight with a pair of free throws.

On the other end, Jacaway was fouled and buried both shots.

Buzzetti was fouled on the offensive glass and stuck both attempts at the line, but it was too little — too late.

Elko – after a slow start and a slow offensive night — pulled out a 35-27 victory over Spring Creek.

Eklund led all scorers with 17 points, Buzzetti pacing the Lady Spartans with 13 points.

The offense for the Lady Indians was capped with five points apiece for Johns and Haynes, four from Jacaway and two each by Madigan and Torres.

For the Lady Spartans, the scoring was rounded out with six points for Brunson, four by Stewart and two apiece from Sorenson and Zubiria.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will take on the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, while the Lady Spartans will face the Lady Railroaders at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.