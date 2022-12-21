 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Indians sweep South Tahoe, Wooster

RENO — Following a clean sweep of its 3A North road crossover ballgames, the Elko girls basketball team remains undefeated.

The Lady Indians improved to 7-0 on the season following blowouts wins of 90-36 over South Tahoe and 69-31 over Wooster.

Versus South Tahoe

On Friday, Elko left little doubt of the outcome — outscoring the Lady Vikings 18-8 in the first quarter and 10-6 in the second — leading by double at 28-14 by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Indians extended their lead to 19 with a 15-10 advantage in the frame.

Going to the fourth, Elko led 43-24 and pulled away for a 24-point victory with a 17-12 run down the stretch.

Senior Aurora Eklund dropped a game-high 17 points, leading a trio of Elko players in double digits.

Senior Peyton Jacaway dropped three 3s and finished with 14 points, junior Bryleigh Cervantes also scoring 14 of her own.

Senior Carly Nielsen and sophomore Lindsey Johns each closed with four points, and the offense was rounded out with two points apiece from sophomore Lilianna Haynes, junior Shaylen Garity and senior Isabela Torres.

Jacaway played an all-around game with a team-high seven rebounds, a game-high five assists, adding four steals.

Torres finished with four boards, an assist, a steal and a stuff.

Eklund recorded a game-high 10 takeaways for a double-double, three assists and three rebounds.

Cervantes notched three boards and three steals, Johns finished with three swipes and a rebound and freshman Julyssa Rivera and junior Ecko Atkins each recorded a board and a takeaway.

Nielsen made a pair of steals, and Garity tallied the other of Elko’s 26 swipes.

Versus Wooster

The Lady Indians followed their 24-point victory with a 38-point, 69-31 demolition of Wooster.

Once again, Elko girls scored in total for the Lady Indians in consecutive games — paced by a game-high 22 points and five 3s from Eklund.

Four Lady Indians scored in double figures, Rivera having a monster game in the middle with 16 points — Jacaway booking 13 and Cervantes finishing with 10.

The offense was capped with two points each from Atkins, Garity, Torres and Johns.

Torres led Elko with 11 rebounds — adding three steals and an assist — and Eklund posted her second straight double-double with 10 boards, five assists and three steals.

Jacaway also tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds and shared the team highs with six steals and five assists.

Cervantes also notched six steals, six boards and a dime.

Atkins closed with four boards, an assist and a steal — Rivera adding three rebounds, a swipe and an assist.

Nielsen and Johns each turned in one board.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-0 overall) will play in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, first playing Snake River (Blackfoot, Idaho) at 1:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday, at Skyline High School, in Idaho Falls.

