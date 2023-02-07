Related to this story

Elko girls look to finish strong

The Lady Indians will tip off with the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, closing the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday ba…

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule i…

