SPARKS — With a pair of road crossover victories, the Elko girls basketball team maintained a solid position for the 3A north regional tournament.

On Friday, the Lady Indians were not overly impressive on either end of the floor but managed a 46-32 win over Truckee — following with a much better defensive performance Saturday in a 48-11 drubbing of Sparks — playing without senior Aurora Eklund.

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, both team started slowly — Elko edging Truckee 9-8 in the first quarter.

The Lady Indians opened a little breathing room with a 15-9 advantage in the second period for a 24-17 lead at the break.

Elko scored 10 points in the third quarter and limited Truckee to four, taking a 34-21 lead into the fourth.

Down the stretch, the Lady Indians put up 11 points but allowed 10 — winning by 14 points with the score at 46-32.

Senior Peyton Jacaway scored a team-high 11 points for Elko, and freshman Julyssa Rivera had a nice game and neared double digits with eight points.

Sophomore Lindsey Johns and junior Bryleigh Cervantes posted seven points apiece, senior Alysia Madigan added five and senior Isabela Torres finished with four.

The scoring for the Lady Indians was rounded off with two points apiece for juniors Ecko Atkins and Shaylen Garity.

Versus Sparks

On Saturday, Elko rolled to a 48-11 victory over Sparks.

Jacaway scored a team-high 14 points and buried two 3s, and Rivera had another solid effort with 11 points.

Garity scored six points, and the Lady Indians gained four points apiece from Madigan, Atkins and senior Carly Nielsen.

The scoring was capped with three points by Cervantes and two for Johns.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (14-6 overall, 5-3 in league) will close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday tip, in Fallon, and a 1 p.m. Saturday matchup with Lowry, in Winnemucca.