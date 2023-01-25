 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Jags edge Lady Roaders, 38-32

Jackpot Jaguars

CARLIN — On Saturday, the Jackpot girls basketball team wrapped up the first half of the 1A East schedule with a narrow road win over Carlin.

The Lady Jaguars beat the Lady Railroaders 38-32 in the first meeting of the regular season, Jackpot's first win of the year.

In defeat, Carlin senior Addison Melendez was phenomenal — scoring a team-high 24 points.

She also grabbed six rebounds and made a roster-best two steals.

However, only two girls scored for the Lady Railroaders — whose scoring was rounded off with eight points from sophomore Kylie Kennedy.

Kennedy collected five boards and posted both of Carlin’s blocks.

Without scoring, sophomore Caileigh Shilts led the attack on the glass with seven rebounds — senior Krista Housley adding six boards.

Freshman Katelyn Blaine finished with four rebounds and a takeaway, sophomore Mariah Urenda added three boards and sophomore Maricris Vicente posted two.

Up Next

The Lady Jags (1-8 overall, 1-3 in league) — one game Friday against Owyhee not reported — will host Wells at 4:30 p.m. MST on Friday, in Jackpot.

The Lady Railroaders (3-8 overall, 0-5 in league) will face juggernaut Eureka at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

