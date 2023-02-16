WELLS — Following a four-point game at the half, the Wells girls basketball team turned in a 22-13 run in the second half Wednesday against Carlin in the 1A East quarterfinal round.

The No. 4 Lady Leopards advanced to the regional semifinal with a 42-29 victory over the No. 5 Lady Railroaders.

The game’s first points came on a loose-ball finish by Wells senior Jillian Rodriguez, answered on the other end with a pair of free throws by Carlin sophomore Kylie Kennedy.

Rodriguez forced a timeout with four straight points, scoring on a feed on the right block and sticking a bank after a steal for a 6-2 lead.

Senior Krista Housley dropped the Lady Railroaders’ first field goal with a jumper on the right baseline, matched with a pump-fake J by Wells senior Arlee Morrison.

The Lady Leopards took control of the contest with a free throw by sophomore Lilian Harney, who then scored on the left side from a dime by Morrison.

Sophomore Liz Rivera-Casas gave Wells a 13-4 lead with a steal and streak to the hoop, Kennedy stopping a 7-0 run with a free throw.

Morrison buried two shots ate line for a 10-point lead, Wells up 15-5 after the first quarter.

After more than two minutes of scoreless action, Carlin senior Addison Melendez booked the first points of the second with a three from the left wing — Kennedy trimming the deficit to five with a runner along the baseline.

Rodriguez made a steal and notched her fourth field goal with a take to the basket on the right side, giving Wells a 17-10 lead on the Lady Leopards’ first points of the frame.

Carlin moved the ball well near the midway point of the quarter but missed two free throws and the follow-up try.

With 3:13 on the clock, the Lady Railroaders were fouled in the single-bonus — Kennedy making both attempts at the stripe and bringing Carlin to within five.

Wells missed the front end of the one-and-one, and the Lady Railroaders ran the floor — leading to a long outlet pass and layup for freshman Hallie Ziegler.

Kennedy made a block and pushed the ball down the court for a deuce on the left block with a kiss off the window, slicing the gap to just one at 17-16.

But, the Lady Leopards gained a timely three from the left wing by sophomore Callie Brodsho — extending the lead to four.

At the half, Wells led 20-16 — the Lady Railroaders outscoring the Lady Leopards 11-4 in the second quarter.

Rivera-Casas grabbed a board, pushed the ball down the floor and was fouled — hitting both free throws.

Kennedy reached double digits with a hook across the lane on an inbound assist from sophomore Caileigh Shilts, but Harney made a steal and rolled a layup around the tin and in for a 24-18 lead.

With 3:41 on the clock, Rodriguez was hacked and made one of shot free throws.

Harney wrestled a ball out of a pack for a bank on the left block, and Rodriguez turned a takeaway into points with a spin and finish on the left edge for an 11-point cushion.

Shilts stopped a 7-0 run with a pair of free throws after an offensive rebound, but Wells junior Nikki DelRio was fouled and hit one shot at the line for a double-digit advantage.

Going to the fourth, the Lady Leopards were on top 30-20.

Kennedy opened the fourth with a bank in the middle of the lane, and she brought the Lady Railroaders to within six after grabbing her own miss before fouling out with 5:38 remaining.

Harney ended a 6-0 Carlin run dating back to the third quarter with a free throw, sophomore Gizelle Flores adding another.

Wells fouled under its own hoop and placed the Lady Roaders in the single bonus with 3:53 remaining, but Carlin missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Rodriguez went to the bucket for a bunny, but Shilts snagged a rebound and scored on the weak side for Carlin.

From an inbound pass, Rodriguez scored once again on the right block for another 10-point advantage.

Brodsho provided the straw that broke the camel’s back with 2:10 on the clock — drilling her second three from the right wing — and then she found Harney for a gimme on the right block, giving her double figures.

Shilts made a free throw with less than a minute remaining, adding a put-back after a missed free throw.

With 16.8 ticks on the clock, Rivera-Casas hit a free throw for Wells — capping a 42-29 victory.

Rodriguez scored a team-high 15 points, joined in double digits with 10 points by Harney.

In defeat, Kennedy booked a team-high 15 points for Carlin — Shilts adding seven points.

The scoring for the Lady Railroaders was capped with a three for Melendez and two points apiece for Housley and Shilts.

For Wells, Brodsho finished with six points on two 3s — Rivera-Casas adding five points and Morrison closing with four.

The Lady Leopards’ offense was rounded out with a free throw for both DelRio and Flores.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards will face No. 1 Eureka (8-0 in league) during the Division 1A East semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the winner moving to the regional final and the 1A state tournament.