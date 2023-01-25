Lady Leopards whip Carlin, edge Owyhee

WELLS — With a pair of road victories, the Wells girls basketball team improved to 3-2 in league play and closed out the first half of the Division 1A East slate.

On Friday, the Lady Leopards blew through Carlin by a final score of 40-7.

Wells found much tougher sledding on Saturday, narrowly edging Owyhee by a tally of 35-33.

Versus Carlin

Against the Lady Railroaders, the Lady Leopards found little opposition on either end of the floor — dominating every frame of the contest.

Wells led 7-2 after the first quarter and blew the game open with a 15-1 flurry in the second period, leading 22-3 at the break.

In the third, Wells made a 9-2 run — closing with another 9-2 burst in the fourth.

For Carlin, sophomore Kylie Kennedy scored six points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked a shot.

The offense was capped with a free throw from sophomore Maricris Vicente.

Without scoring, senior Addison Melendez posted five boards and a team-high two steals.

Senior Krista Housley grabbed four rebounds, sophomores Mariah Urenda and Caileigh Shilts added three apiece and freshman Kayona Christensen collected two.

Versus Owyhee

At Owyhee, the Lady Leopards built a five-point halftime lead — outscoring the Lady Braves 11-8 in the first quarter and 8-6 in the second — adding a 10-8 advantage in the third quarter.

Wells survived down the stretch, Owyhee finishing the game on an 11-6 streak but falling by a final score of 35-33.

Two Lady Braves finished in double digits with 10 points apiece for freshman Aleeyah Knight and senior Mattisen Jones.

Jones closed with four rebounds and a team-high two blocks, while Knight finished with four steals, two assists and a board.

Senior Tziavi Melendez posted seven points, a roster-best eight rebounds, three takeaways and a pair of dimes.

Freshman Angelina Mason added three points, five boards and two steals.

Junior Jayleigh Nino went for two points and four swipes, and the offense was rounded out with a free throw by freshman Lucy Nino — who also collected a rebound.

Without scoring, freshman Windsong Atkins tallied three steals, three assists and two boards — junior Taylor Blossom notching two rebounds and a takeaway.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards are scheduled to play the Lady Jaguars at 4:30 p.m. MST on Friday, in Jackpot, while the Lady Braves were slated to face Rimrock at 6 p.m. MST on Wednesday, in Owyhee.