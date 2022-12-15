Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

SPRING CREEK — Following a win in the season opener over Division 1A South program Green Valley Christian, the Spring Creek girls basketball went 0-3 in the Winter Tip-Off tournament and split its 3A North openers at home.

If the Lady Spartans (2-4) can sweep their weekend crossover games on the road, they can even their overall mark and improve to better than .500 ball against the 3A North.

The first half of the challenge will come against Wooster (3-4) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

The Lady Colts’ three wins have come against non-league opponents and are currently on a three-game slide.

Wooster was nearly doubled up on a 61-34 loss to North Valleys — which beat the Lady Spartans 45-39, in Spring Creek — and followed with a slim, 45-44 road loss to Dayton and was crushed 56-19 on the road by Fernley.

*Neither the Lady Colts nor the Lady Spartans have recorded stats to their respective MaxPreps pages.

Game Time

Spring Creek (2-4) can potentially even its season record with a pair of road wins, playing Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.