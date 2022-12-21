 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Lady Spartans climb back to .500

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

SOUTH TAHOE, California — With a pair of road victories in 3A North crossover contests, the Spring Creek girls basketball team evened its record on the season.

The Lady Spartans beat Wooster by a score of 47-30 on Friday and followed with a slim 31-24 win Saturday over South Tahoe.

Versus Wooster

Spring Creek began the game with a 10-4 advantage in the second quarter, but the Lady Colts made things interesting in the second period — only outscored 9-8 in the frame.

At the half, the Lady Spartans led by seven with the score at 19-12.

In the third, Spring Creek extended its advantage to 12 with a 12-7 run — opening a 31-19 lead.

Down the stretch, Wooster was unable to close the gap — despite posting its highest offensive output of any frame with 11 points — the Lady Spartans tacking on their best offensive quarter with 16 points and pulling away for a 17-point, 47-30 victory.

People are also reading…

Senior Avery Beatty led a trio of Spring Creek players in double digits with 14 points, followed by 12 points and two 3s by senior Brynly Stewart and 11 points and a pair of threes from senior Taylor Brunson.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was closed out with six points for sophomore Ryan Youngblood and four points by sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson.

Versus South Tahoe

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans were not dominate but gradually chewed through South Tahoe.

Spring Creek outscored the Lady Vikings 11-6 in the first period and 7-4 in a low-scoring second, opening an 18-10 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, South Tahoe posted its only advantage of any frame with an 8-3 run.

Going the fourth, the Lady Spartans led by only three at 21-18.

In crunch time, Spring Creek did just enough with a 10-6 flurry down the stretch for a seven-point, 31-24 victory.

Beatty led the Lady Spartans with 10 points, the only girl on the team in double digits.

Brunson neared double figures with nine points, Sorenson added eight and Stewart closed out the scoring for Spring Creek with four points — just four players finding the scorebook.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (4-4) will take part in the Varsity Elite Tournament from Dec. 27-29, at McQueen High School, in Reno, opening with an 8 p.m. Tuesday tip against Reed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Spring Creek (2-4) can potentially even its season record with a pair of road wins, playing Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak against an unbeaten opponent in North Valleys (7-0) during the 3A North opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Spring Creek opened the tourney Friday with a 40-30 loss to McQueen, dropped a 31-23 ballgame Friday against Portola (California) and closed the trip with a 38-24 defeat Saturday to Douglas.

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Watch Now: Related Video

Cooper Jones — Utah State at Boise State — Nov. 25, 2022 — Albertsons Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News