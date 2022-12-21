Lady Spartans climb back to .500

SOUTH TAHOE, California — With a pair of road victories in 3A North crossover contests, the Spring Creek girls basketball team evened its record on the season.

The Lady Spartans beat Wooster by a score of 47-30 on Friday and followed with a slim 31-24 win Saturday over South Tahoe.

Versus Wooster

Spring Creek began the game with a 10-4 advantage in the second quarter, but the Lady Colts made things interesting in the second period — only outscored 9-8 in the frame.

At the half, the Lady Spartans led by seven with the score at 19-12.

In the third, Spring Creek extended its advantage to 12 with a 12-7 run — opening a 31-19 lead.

Down the stretch, Wooster was unable to close the gap — despite posting its highest offensive output of any frame with 11 points — the Lady Spartans tacking on their best offensive quarter with 16 points and pulling away for a 17-point, 47-30 victory.

Senior Avery Beatty led a trio of Spring Creek players in double digits with 14 points, followed by 12 points and two 3s by senior Brynly Stewart and 11 points and a pair of threes from senior Taylor Brunson.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was closed out with six points for sophomore Ryan Youngblood and four points by sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson.

Versus South Tahoe

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans were not dominate but gradually chewed through South Tahoe.

Spring Creek outscored the Lady Vikings 11-6 in the first period and 7-4 in a low-scoring second, opening an 18-10 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, South Tahoe posted its only advantage of any frame with an 8-3 run.

Going the fourth, the Lady Spartans led by only three at 21-18.

In crunch time, Spring Creek did just enough with a 10-6 flurry down the stretch for a seven-point, 31-24 victory.

Beatty led the Lady Spartans with 10 points, the only girl on the team in double digits.

Brunson neared double figures with nine points, Sorenson added eight and Stewart closed out the scoring for Spring Creek with four points — just four players finding the scorebook.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (4-4) will take part in the Varsity Elite Tournament from Dec. 27-29, at McQueen High School, in Reno, opening with an 8 p.m. Tuesday tip against Reed.