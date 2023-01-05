Lady Spartans face big test in league opener

SPRING CREEK — On Friday, the Spring Creek girls basketball team is in for its biggest test of the season.

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) maintained an even record on the season with a 2-2 stint at the Varsity Elite Tournament but will face one of the top teams in the state in their Division 3A North-East opener, hosting Fernley (15-2 overall) — the No. 2 3A team and the No. 7 squad, regardless of class, in the state — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The Lady Vaqueros’ only losses on the season came in a 48-45 dogfight with Bishop Gorman and a 56-48 ballgame versus Faith Lutheran, the No. 2 5A team in the state.

Fernley is led in scoring by sophomore Jaelece Wasson, who averages 15.3 points per game.

She also tops the roster with 5.1 rebounds per contest, shares the team lead with 1.1 blocks per game and adds 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists.

While Wasson is the only double-digit scorer, the Lady Vaqueros are balanced.

Junior post Kaiserita Otuafi nears double figures with eight points per contest, shares the team high with 1.1 blocks and turns in 4.8 boards, 1.7 assists and a takeaway.

Junior point guard Nadia Velasquez has turned in 7.6 points, 4.1 boards, a team-high 3.1 assists and roster-best 3.1 steals.

As a freshman, Taylor Tollestrup averages 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 swipes and a dime.

Sophomore Kelsey Kreller is booking 5.6 points, two rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 takeaways per outing — junior Jasmyne Torres posting 5.3 points, two dimes 1.8 boards and a steal per contest.

Junior Taetum Bill averages 2.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists — fellow junior Jennica Stephens notching 1.8 points, 2.6 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals and senior Ramona Norris supplying 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Seniors Evven Johnson (1.2 rebounds), Mackenzie Depaoli (1.1 rebounds) and Haley Jensen each score one point per game.

Senior Isabella Dumont pulls down 1.1 boards per ballgame.

For the Lady Spartans, their only double-digit scorer is senior Avery Beatty — who averages 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 steals and a roster-best 2.2 assists.

Senior Taylor Brunson has turned in 7.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.2 dimes of her own and 2.2 swipes.

Prior to a knee injury on Dec. 9, junior Brianna Dimick averaged five points, a 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and nearly one assist.

Senior Brynly Stewart is averaging 4.8 points, four boards, 1.9 dimes and a swipe.

In three games since recovering from an ACL tear in the regional tournament championship last season, senior Ella Buzzetti has tallied 4.7 points and a team-best seven rebounds.

As a sophomore, Ashlynn Sorenson has notched 4.2 points, 5.1 boards and .6 steals.

Isabel Zubiria — another sophomore — has posted 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Fellow 10th-grader Ryan Youngblood has averaged two points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 takeaways.

Junior Sharmayne Lamb pulls down 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) will open league play against the Lady Vaqueros at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the weekend home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against Dayton.