 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Spartans face big test in league opener

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

SPRING CREEK — On Friday, the Spring Creek girls basketball team is in for its biggest test of the season.

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) maintained an even record on the season with a 2-2 stint at the Varsity Elite Tournament but will face one of the top teams in the state in their Division 3A North-East opener, hosting Fernley (15-2 overall) — the No. 2 3A team and the No. 7 squad, regardless of class, in the state — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The Lady Vaqueros’ only losses on the season came in a 48-45 dogfight with Bishop Gorman and a 56-48 ballgame versus Faith Lutheran, the No. 2 5A team in the state.

Fernley is led in scoring by sophomore Jaelece Wasson, who averages 15.3 points per game.

She also tops the roster with 5.1 rebounds per contest, shares the team lead with 1.1 blocks per game and adds 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists.

People are also reading…

While Wasson is the only double-digit scorer, the Lady Vaqueros are balanced.

Junior post Kaiserita Otuafi nears double figures with eight points per contest, shares the team high with 1.1 blocks and turns in 4.8 boards, 1.7 assists and a takeaway.

Junior point guard Nadia Velasquez has turned in 7.6 points, 4.1 boards, a team-high 3.1 assists and roster-best 3.1 steals.

As a freshman, Taylor Tollestrup averages 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 swipes and a dime.

Sophomore Kelsey Kreller is booking 5.6 points, two rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 takeaways per outing — junior Jasmyne Torres posting 5.3 points, two dimes 1.8 boards and a steal per contest.

Junior Taetum Bill averages 2.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists — fellow junior Jennica Stephens notching 1.8 points, 2.6 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals and senior Ramona Norris supplying 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Seniors Evven Johnson (1.2 rebounds), Mackenzie Depaoli (1.1 rebounds) and Haley Jensen each score one point per game.

Senior Isabella Dumont pulls down 1.1 boards per ballgame.

For the Lady Spartans, their only double-digit scorer is senior Avery Beatty — who averages 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 steals and a roster-best 2.2 assists.

Senior Taylor Brunson has turned in 7.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.2 dimes of her own and 2.2 swipes.

Prior to a knee injury on Dec. 9, junior Brianna Dimick averaged five points, a 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and nearly one assist.

Senior Brynly Stewart is averaging 4.8 points, four boards, 1.9 dimes and a swipe.

In three games since recovering from an ACL tear in the regional tournament championship last season, senior Ella Buzzetti has tallied 4.7 points and a team-best seven rebounds.

As a sophomore, Ashlynn Sorenson has notched 4.2 points, 5.1 boards and .6 steals.

Isabel Zubiria — another sophomore — has posted 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Fellow 10th-grader Ryan Youngblood has averaged two points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 takeaways.

Junior Sharmayne Lamb pulls down 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) will open league play against the Lady Vaqueros at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the weekend home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against Dayton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory. Facing McQueen, Spring Creek was unable to score enough in a 43-27 loss to the Lady Lancers.

Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans edged Division 5A North program Reed by a score of 49-46. Spring Creek then dropped a 39-34 ballgame Wednesday to Division 5A North squad Reno.

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Spring Creek (2-4) can potentially even its season record with a pair of road wins, playing Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak against an unbeaten opponent in North Valleys (7-0) during the 3A North opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Spring Creek opened the tourney Friday with a 40-30 loss to McQueen, dropped a 31-23 ballgame Friday against Portola (California) and closed the trip with a 38-24 defeat Saturday to Douglas.

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News