SPRING CREEK – With a pair of road victories — beating Sparks 56-21 and taking down Truckee 41-21 — the Spring Creek girls basketball team has clinched a spot in the 3A North regional tournament.

The Lady Spartans (11-11 overall, 3-5 in league) will play their final home game of the season, welcoming defending state champion Lowry (20-3 overall, 6-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

In the first meeting of the regular season, the Lady Buckaroos breezed to a 51-25 home win over Spring Creek on Jan. 17, in Winnemucca.

Opening the game, the action was competitive in a low-scoring first quarter — the Lady Bucks on top 8-5.

But, the game turned to Lowry favor with a 15-7 advantage in the second.

At the half, Spring Creek trailed by double digits at 23-12.

The trend continued in the third, the Lady Bucks posting a frame-best 17 points and limiting the Lady Spartans to just four — opening a 40-16 lead.

Down the stretch, Spring Creek experienced its best offensive production — scoring nine points in the fourth quarter — but Lowry extended its advantage to 26 with an 11-point frame.

In the end, the Lady Bucks were too much on both ends of the court — rolling to a 51-25 win.

Just four players scored for Lowry, but junior Savannah Stoker and sophomore Britain Backus were remarkable — scoring 48 of the team’s 51 points.

Stoker finished with a game-high 26 points — outscoring Spring Creek by herself — and Backus closed with 22 points, going 13-for-18 at the free-throw line.

The Lady Bucks’ scoring was rounded out with two points from senior Alex Barocio and a free throw by senior Kailey Franklin.

Nearly half of the Lady Spartans’ points were provided by senior Avery Beatty, who scored a team-high 12 points and buried two 3s.

Senior Ella Buzzetti also reached double figures with 10 points.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped by a pair of free throws for sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson and another by senior Taylor Brunson.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans will play their senior-night contest against the Lady Bucks at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Versus Sparks

Spring Creek owned the action against the Lady Railroaders from the jump, opening a 24-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Spartans were up by 25 at the break with the score at 38-13 with a 14-5 advantage in the second period.

In the third, Spring Creek rattled off 18 points and nailed four 3s — limiting Sparks to two points — taking a 56-15 lead into the fourth as the game turned into a running clock.

The Lady Railroaders mounted the only offense in the final frame with six points but fell by 35 points in a 56-21 domination by the Lady Spartans.

Buzzetti led all scorers with 16 points — booking 10 in the first quarter — senior Brynly Stewart dropped 13 points and Brunson served as the third-double-digit scorer for Spring Creek with 11 points.

Beatty finished with six points on two 3s, Sorenson posted four points and the offense was rounded out with two points apiece for sophomores Isabel Zubiria and Ryan Youngblood.

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, the Lady Spartans started slowly — leading just 5-2 at the end of the first quarter.

But, Spring Creek gained some separation in the second — Buzzetti scoring 13 of the team’s 18 points in the frame.

Limiting Truckee to just four points in the second, the Lady Spartans 23-6 at the half.

Spring Creek put 10 points on the board in the third and held the Lady Wolverines to four, opening a 33-10 advantage.

Truckee outscored the Lady Spartans 10-8 in the fourth but lost by 20 with the score at 41-21.

Buzzetti dropped a game-high 18 points and nailed a rare three, Beatty and Zubiria each connected on a triple and scored five points apiece and Sorenson finished with four points.

Brunson and Stewart drilled a three, junior Sharmayne Lamb scored two points at the free-throw line and the offense was closed out with a free throw by freshman Delilah Bautista.