Related to this story

Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

The Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will look to climb up the 3A North-East standings against Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) …

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory. Facing McQueen, Spring Creek …

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mahomes and Hurts proud to be in the first Super Bowl with two black starting quarterbacks