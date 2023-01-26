 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans face tall task at Fernley

Ryan Youngblood

Spring Creek's Ryan Youngblood takes a baseline runner against Fernley on Jan. 6, 2023, in Spring Creek. Youngblood scored 10 points and hit two 3s in the league opener, but the Lady Spartans lost the first meeting with the Lady Vaqueros by a final score of 66-41. They will play for the second time at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — At 6 p.m. Friday, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will have its hands full.

The Lady Spartans (8-9 overall, 2-3 in league) will go up against Fernley — which is 22-2 overall and 5-0 in league play — the Lady Vaqueros steamrolling their way to the fifth-ranked team in the state, regardless of class, and the No. 1 3A team in the land.

In the 3A North-East opener, on Jan. 6, in Spring Creek, Fernley rolled to a 66-41 victory over the Lady Spartans — controlling the contest early.

The Lady Vaqueros opened a 17-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 41-20 at the half with a 24-14 explosion in the second period.

Spring Creek played closer in the second half — trailing by margins of 13-11 in the third and 12-10 in the fourth — but Fernley had already done its damage in a 24-point win.

Three Lady Vaqueros finished in double digits, paced by 18 points from junior Jasmyne Torres — who hit two 3s and finished with four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

For Spring Creek, senior Taylor Brunson matched Torres with 18 points and cashed three 3s — also collecting six boards and dishing two assists.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez scored 13 points — draining three 3s — and added four steals, three dimes and two rebounds.

Sophomore Jaelece Wasson booked 12 points — burying two treys — and posted an all-around effort with four takeaways, a game-high four assists, four boards and a block.

Spring Creek sophomore Ryan Youngblood also reached double figures with 10 points — sticking two 3s — posting three rebounds, two assists and a swipe.

Freshman Taylor Tollestrup neared double digits with nine points, a team-high five boards and three assists for the Lady Vaqueros.

Sophomore Kensey Kreller tallied six points, three takeaways and an assist.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Isabel Zubiria notched six points, five boards, two dimes and a takeaway.

Senior Avery Beatty closed with five points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Fernley junior Kaiserita Otuafi booked five points, two steals and a pair of rebounds.

The offense for the Lady Vaqueros was capped with three points from senior Mackenzie Depaoli, who grabbed two boards.

Spring Creek’s offense was rounded out with a deuce for junior Sharmayne Lamb and a free throw from sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson.

Sorenson was a force on the backboards with a game-high 11 rebounds, and Lamb finished with four rebounds and an assist.

Without scoring, the Lady Spartans earned four rebounds, a team-high three assists and two steals from senior Brynly Stewart — freshman Delilah Bautista snagging one rebound.

The Lady Vaqueros — who have a deep bench — gained three boards, two assists and two takeaways from junior Jennica Stephens.

Senior Evven Johnson jerked down three boards, junior Taetum Bill tallied two rebounds, senior Isabella Dumont added a rebound and an assist and senior Haley Jensen posted a board and a steal.

In the contest, Fernley held a 10% advantage from the floor — shooting 38% as a team and limiting Spring Creek to 28% — sticking 23-for-61, the Lady Spartans making 12-for-43.

The Lady Vaqueros hit 28% of their 3s on 7-for-25, connecting on 65% of their free throws at 13-for-20.

Spring Creek was 5-for-19 from three for a 26% clip and made 62% of its free throws on 13-for-21.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (8-9 overall, 2-3 in league) will fight an uphill climb against the Lady Vaqueros (22-2 overall, 5-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, wrapping up the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff in Dayton.

