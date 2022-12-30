 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Spring Creek Spartans logo

RENO — After a 1-1 start to the Varsity Elite Tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team finished with a 2-2 record — splitting its Thursday contests.

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory.

Facing McQueen, Spring Creek was unable to score enough in a 43-27 loss to the Lady Lancers.

Versus Galena

The Lady Spartans edged the Lady Grizzlies 7-6 in a low-scoring first quarter, but Galena took a two-point lead at the break with a 5-2 advantage in the second period — another frame in which both squads struggled to put the ball in the bucket.

Spring Creek cut the gap to one with a 10-9 run in the third quarter, trailing 20-19 going to the fourth.

In crunch time, the Lady Spartans broke free with their biggest output of any frame — scoring 13 points — and limited the Lady Grizzlies to their frame best of 10 points.

Spring Creek turned a one-point deficit into a two-point, 32-30 victory.

Senior Avery Beatty was the only player in double digits for Spring Creek with 10 points and two 3s, senior Taylor Brunson tallying six points on a pair of treys and senior Ella Buzzetti also adding six points.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson posted four points, and the scoring was round out with a deuce each for senior Brynly Stewart, sophomore Isabel Zubiria and junior Sharmayne Lamb.

Versus McQueen

The Lady Spartans closed the tournament with a 43-27 loss to host McQueen.

The first half was competitive; the Lady Lancers leading after the first quarter 11-7 and taking a 16-13 lead into the break after being outscored 6-5 in the second.

However, McQueen owned the action from the locker room for the second time — outscoring Spring Creek 13-16 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth — running off a 27-14 streak down the stretch for a 16-point, 43-27 win.

Beatty finished with a team-high 14 points on canned two triples, Brunson added seven points and the offense was finished with a three apiece by sophomore Ryan Youngblood and Zubiria.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East, hosting Fernley at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and Dayton at 1 p.m. Jan. 7.

