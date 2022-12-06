 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Spring Creek Spartans logo

RENO — After a 53-13 victory over Green Valley Christian in the season opener, in Spring Creek, the Lady Spartans followed with an 0-3 mark during the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, in Reno.

Spring Creek opened the tourney Friday with a 40-30 loss to McQueen, dropped a 31-23 ballgame Friday against Portola (California) and closed the trip with a 38-24 defeat Saturday to Douglas.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will begin their 3A North schedule at home, facing North Valleys at 6 p.m. Friday and Hug at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Tags

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

