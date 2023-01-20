Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

SPRING CREEK — After consecutive league losses, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will look to get back in the win column.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will host Fallon — which was 10-8 overall and 1-2 in league prior to the Lady Greenwave’s game against Elko on Friday night.

The Lady Greenwave’s two losses in league play came against the top-two teams in the league, falling 64-30 on the road to Lowry and dropping a 53-2o road contest in Fernley.

Fallon’s lone victory in 3A North-East play came by a tally of 55-29 over Dayton, which Elko defeated by a score of 55-15.

While the Lady Wave are balanced, they do not possess a double-digit scorer — led by 8.3 points from junior Madasyn Moyle, who averages 4.1 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Freshman Jada Anastasio has played well in her young career, currently averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists.

Junior Zoey Jarrett is also turning in 7.6 points per game and leads Fallon with 3.5 takeaways and 2.5 dimes, adding 2.4 rebounds.

Another freshman, Janessa Bettencourt is posting 4.8 points, a team-high 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

As a sophomore, Vernita Fillmore is averaging 4.6 points 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 swipes and 1.2 assists.

The production from the ninth-grade class continues with 3.3 points and four boards from Dylan Ekins-Faught.

Junior Skai Shults averages 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals — senior Kambrie Thorn turning in 2.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 steals.

Senior Graycee Tibbals has provided 2.5 points and rebound per outing, freshman Lea Williams averaging 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 takeaways.

Senior Liliana Bettencourt scores 1.9 points and collects 2.2 rebounds and dishes 1.1 assists, while the lineup is rounded out with 1.6 points and 1.9 boards from senior Mattea Cortez and 1.3 points and 1.8 boards by senior Rayann Rasmussen.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Avery Beatty leads the way in scoring at 9.8 points per game — also topping the roster with 2.9 steals and 2.2 assists, adding 4.9 rebounds.

Senior Taylor Brunson has averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.8 takeaways.

Through four games, senior Ella Buzzetti — coming off a torn ACL — has posted 5.8 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds.

Senior Brynly Stewart has tallied 4.4 points, 3.9 boards, 1.9 assists and a swipe.

Junior Brianna Dimick — who is lost for the remainder of the season — was posting four points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across four contests.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson has notched 3.4 points and 5.1 boards, fellow sophomore Isabel Zubiria chipping in 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Ryan Youngblood — another 10th-gradeer — is averaging 2.3 points, two rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Junior Sharmayne Lamb has added 1.5 rebounds, freshmen Delilah Bautista and Addison Grosz each booking one rebound since being brought up to the varsity.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will look to climb up the 3A North-East standings against Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.