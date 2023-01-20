 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

  • 0
Ella Buzzetti

Spring Creek's Ella Buzzetti, left, drives on Elko's Isabela Torres on Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — After consecutive league losses, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will look to get back in the win column.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will host Fallon — which was 10-8 overall and 1-2 in league prior to the Lady Greenwave’s game against Elko on Friday night.

The Lady Greenwave’s two losses in league play came against the top-two teams in the league, falling 64-30 on the road to Lowry and dropping a 53-2o road contest in Fernley.

Fallon’s lone victory in 3A North-East play came by a tally of 55-29 over Dayton, which Elko defeated by a score of 55-15.

While the Lady Wave are balanced, they do not possess a double-digit scorer — led by 8.3 points from junior Madasyn Moyle, who averages 4.1 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

People are also reading…

Freshman Jada Anastasio has played well in her young career, currently averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists.

Junior Zoey Jarrett is also turning in 7.6 points per game and leads Fallon with 3.5 takeaways and 2.5 dimes, adding 2.4 rebounds.

Another freshman, Janessa Bettencourt is posting 4.8 points, a team-high 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

As a sophomore, Vernita Fillmore is averaging 4.6 points 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 swipes and 1.2 assists.

The production from the ninth-grade class continues with 3.3 points and four boards from Dylan Ekins-Faught.

Junior Skai Shults averages 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals — senior Kambrie Thorn turning in 2.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 steals.

Senior Graycee Tibbals has provided 2.5 points and rebound per outing, freshman Lea Williams averaging 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 takeaways.

Senior Liliana Bettencourt scores 1.9 points and collects 2.2 rebounds and dishes 1.1 assists, while the lineup is rounded out with 1.6 points and 1.9 boards from senior Mattea Cortez and 1.3 points and 1.8 boards by senior Rayann Rasmussen.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Avery Beatty leads the way in scoring at 9.8 points per game — also topping the roster with 2.9 steals and 2.2 assists, adding 4.9 rebounds.

Senior Taylor Brunson has averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.8 takeaways.

Through four games, senior Ella Buzzetti — coming off a torn ACL — has posted 5.8 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds.

Senior Brynly Stewart has tallied 4.4 points, 3.9 boards, 1.9 assists and a swipe.

Junior Brianna Dimick — who is lost for the remainder of the season — was posting four points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across four contests.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson has notched 3.4 points and 5.1 boards, fellow sophomore Isabel Zubiria chipping in 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Ryan Youngblood — another 10th-gradeer — is averaging 2.3 points, two rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Junior Sharmayne Lamb has added 1.5 rebounds, freshmen Delilah Bautista and Addison Grosz each booking one rebound since being brought up to the varsity.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will look to climb up the 3A North-East standings against Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Spartans face big test in league opener

Lady Spartans face big test in league opener

The Lady Spartans (6-6 overall) will face one of the top teams in the state in their Division 3A North-East opener, hosting Fernley (15-2 overall) — the No. 2 3A team and the No. 7 squad, regardless of class, in the state — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory. Facing McQueen, Spring Creek was unable to score enough in a 43-27 loss to the Lady Lancers.

Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans edged Division 5A North program Reed by a score of 49-46. Spring Creek then dropped a 39-34 ballgame Wednesday to Division 5A North squad Reno.

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip

Spring Creek (2-4) can potentially even its season record with a pair of road wins, playing Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans face unbeaten Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak against an unbeaten opponent in North Valleys (7-0) during the 3A North opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off

Spring Creek opened the tourney Friday with a 40-30 loss to McQueen, dropped a 31-23 ballgame Friday against Portola (California) and closed the trip with a 38-24 defeat Saturday to Douglas.

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News