Lady Spartans overcome Fallon's 10 3s

SPRING CREEK — The bad news for the Spring Creek girls basketball team was that Fallon knocked down 10 3s. The good news for the Lady Spartans was that the Lady Greenwave scored a total of 12 points that did not come on shots from distance.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Wave 39-12 from two and the free-throw line in a 51-42 victory.

The scoring began on a steal and a layup by Spring Creek senior Taylor Brunson, the Lady Spartans going up 5-0 on a three by senior Brynly Stewart.

Fallon tied the game on a three and a spin in the lane by freshman Jada Anastasio, but the Lady Spartans took a 7-5 advantage on a pair of free throws by senior Ella Buzzetti.

On the other side, the Lady Wave grabbed an 8-7 lead on a triple junior Zoey Jarrett — Spring Creek jumping to the high side on another steal and score by Brunson.

The tally was tied 9-9 at the end of the first on a free throw for Fallon freshman Dylan Elkins-Faught.

Stewart pushed the Lady Spartans with a baseline jumper, and senior Avery Beatty dropped a runner for a 13-9 lead.

Fallon junior Madasyn Moyle buried a three from the left wing, but Spring Creek sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson scored inside on a great look from Beatty — who then opened a 17-12 advantage with a coast-to-coast take.

Anastasio hammered a three from the left corner, but Brunson finished through a foul for an And-1 on the other end.

A free throw by Anastasio made the score 19-16, but Stewart banked in a shot from the right side.

Senior Kambrie Thorn made one shot at the line for the Lady Wave, but the Lady Spartans led 21-17 at the half.

The game was ultimately decided on a 13-0 run by Spring Creek to open the third quarter.

Beatty stuck a midrange J and set up Buzzetti with an inbound pass, Brunson canned a three and Stewart railed a corner triple on a kick from Buzzetti — Beatty driving the floor for an And-1 plus the free throw.

The Lady Spartans went up double at 34-17.

Moyle buried a jumper for Fallon, but Beatty found that the bank was open on Saturdays and rattled in a deuce.

With a three, Moyle brought the deficit to 14 — Stewart making one free throw — then trimmed the gap to 12 with her third trey.

Sorenson notched her second field goal on another Beatty dime, but Anastasio’s third three sliced the margin to 10 at 38-28.

Toward the end of the frame, the Lady Wave made the game a single-digit affair — Moyle setting up freshman Janessa Bettencourt for an easy score on the block.

Despite leaving and losing shooters, Spring Creek led 39-30 going to the fourth.

Beatty made a huge play for the Lady Spartans; converting a rare four-point play — drilling a corner three through a foul and adding the free throw for a 43-30 advantage.

But, junior Skai Shults returned fire — hitting the first of her three fourth-quarter triples.

Beatty drove to the rack and scored after a steal, but Shults’ second trey brought the score to 47-36.

Fallon sophomore Vernita Fillmore dropped a baseline floater and trimmed the deficit to nine at 47-38, but Spring Creek sophomore Ryan Youngblood regained a double-digit lead with a free throw.

However, Shults showed the hot hand — her third three of the frame bringing the score to 48-41.

Stewart made one of two free throws for the Lady Spartans, answered by a freebie from Elkins-Faught.

The game came to a close with a free throw for Brunson, Spring Creek picking up a big win in terms of the league standings by a final score of 51-42.

Beatty scored a game-high 17 points, one of three girls in double figures for the Lady Spartans — Stewart finishing with 12 points and hitting two 3s, Brunson closing with 11 points.

Anastasio led Fallon with 12 points and splashed three 3s, joined in double digits with 11 points and three 3s from Moyle.

Shults neared double figures with nine points for the Lady Wave — all coming on three fourth-quarter 3s — and Sorenson finished with six points for the Lady Spartans.

Spring Creek’s offense was rounded with four points for Buzzetti and a free throw from Youngblood.

Fallon’s scoring was capped with a three by Jarrett, two points apiece for Elkins-Faught, Bettencourt and Fillmore and a free throw for Thorn.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-9 overall, 2-3 in league) will start the second half of the 3A North-East slate with a 6 p.m. Friday dance with the Lady Vaqueros, in Fernley.