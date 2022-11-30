Lady Spartans roll in season opener

SPRING CREEK — In its season opener, the Spring Creek girls basketball team was too much for Division 1A program Green Valley Christian.

On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans rolled over the Lady Guardians by 40 points — only allowing two points after halftime in a 53-13 victory.

The Lady Spartans’ first bucket of the season came in transition on a layup by senior Taylor Brunson, set up on a steal and assist from senior Brynly Stewart.

Spring Creek took a 4-0 lead on a deuce from junior Brianna Dimick on an inbound pass by Brunson and grabbed a 6-0 advantage on a coast-to-coast push and scoop by senior Avery Beatty.

On an assist from sophomore Isabel Zubiria, Dimick went to the rack for her second field goal, and the lead grew to double digits on a swipe and layup by Beatty for her second bucket at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter.

The Lady Guardians ended an offensive drought of more than six minutes with a three from the top of the arc by junior Gina Bielich, but the Lady Spartans gained an offensive rebound and put-back bounce by Zubiria.

The quarter closed with a buzzer-beating three from the left wing by Stewart, opening a 15-3 lead.

Green Valley Christian gained its second field goal on a mid-range jumper from the right elbow by freshman Kira Bielich for the first points of the second period.

After going nearly half of the second quarter without a score, Stewart knocked down a pull-up jumper for the Lady Spartans — matched by a bank on the right block by Kira Bielich.

On the offensive glass, sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson pushed the margin to 12 with a follow-up — the Lady Guardians putting down two free throws by sophomore Leaf Riccio.

The gap went back to 12 at 21-9 on a floater off the bounce by Stewart, giving her seven points on three field goals.

Dimick dribbled the length of the floor and finished through a foul and buried a jumper from the right wing after an offensive board and dish from Sorenson, giving Dimick eight points on four buckets.

Spring Creek grabbed a 27-9 advantage on an And-1 on the right block for sophomore Ryan Youngblood.

Kira Bielich put in her third field goal of the frame for GV Christian, but the final bucket of the half came on an inbound play for the Lady Spartans — junior Sharmayne Lamb finding Sorenson on the left block.

At the break, Spring Creek led by 18 with the score at 29-11.

The Lady Spartans started the third quickly.

Dimick spun free in the middle with a pivot move and reached double digits, and Beatty booked consecutive buckets — scoring in transition after a steal and on the right block on a feed from Brunson.

With an offensive rebound and follow, Dimick pushed the margin to 26 and opened a 39-11 lead with a jumper from the short corner on a find from Youngblood.

Beatty used active hands for a steal and drive to the rack for her 10th point, but the deficit was slimmed to less than 30 on the fourth field goal for Kira Bielich.

Zubiria got a friendly bounce on a jumper from the short corner on the right edge for another 30-point cushion.

Going to the fourth, Spring Creek led 43-13.

From a GV Christian turnover, Brunson pushed the pace for a left-handed finish to open the final frame.

Dimick splashed a jumper from the left wing on an inside-out pass from Sorenson, and Brunson enforced the running clock at the 5:30 mark on a tough left-handed flip across the lane with the margin at 36 points.

Beatty made a sweet pass on the break to Stewart for an easy layup, and the game closed with a steal and roll to the rim by Zubiria.

Spring Creek opened its season with a commanding 40-point, 53-13 victory over Green Valley Christian.

Dimick led all scorers with 16 points, joined in double digits by 10 points for Beatty — Stewart nearing double figures with nine points.

The Lady Guardians were paced by eight points from Kira Bielich, and the scoring was rounded out with a three for Gina Bielich and two free throws from Riccio.

Brunson scored four of her six points in the fourth quarter for Spring Creek, Zubiria also added six, Sorenson finished with four and the roster was capped with two points for Youngblood.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (1-0) will play in the Winter Tip Off Tournament, opening with a 7:30 p.m. dance against Division 5A squad McQueen.

Spring Creek will close the Reno trip with a 3 p.m. Friday game versus Portola (California) and an 8 a.m. Saturday contest against Division 5A North program Douglas.