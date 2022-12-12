Lady Spartans split 3A North openers

SPRING CREEK — In the first set of Division 3A North contests, the Spring Creek girls basketball team opened with a loss but bounced back with a lopsided win.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans tipped off 3A North action with a 45-39 home loss to North Valleys but answered with a 50-12 victory over Hug.

Versus Hug

Against the Lady Hawks, the Lady Spartans hit the floor with just seven players — Hug placing only six girls on the court.

Spring Creek found the scoreboard on a steal and a layup by senior Taylor Brunson, and sophomore Isabel Zubiria dropped four straight on a dish from senior Avery Beatty and a bank shot for a long-two.

For Hug, Cori Carrier made a layup on a strong take down the right side of the lane.

But, sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson booked an offensive put-back for the Lady Spartans — Beatty opening a nine-point lead with an And-1 plus the free throw.

Carrier’s second field goal came on the offensive glass from her own miss, but Beatty drove the middle for a deuce on the other side.

Senior Brynly Stewart scored on a pass from Sorenson, and Beatty knocked down a pair of free throws and also nailed a jumper on an assist from junior Sharmayne Lamb.

Sorenson ended the quarter with a free throw after a steal and beat the buzzer on a long outlet pass from Zubiria.

The Lady Spartans ended the frame on an 11-0 flurry for a 22-4 lead.

Neither team scored for nearly three minutes in the second period, Stewart ending the drought with a take down the middle with a runner.

Sorenson finished on a great dime from Beatty, and sophomore Ryan Youngblood posted a layup on the right side with a dish by Stewart — who made 1-of-2 free throws.

Youngblood capped the first-half scoring on a wraparound look from Beatty, Spring Creek outscoring the Lady Hawks 9-0 in the second quarter.

At the half, Spring Creek was up 27 with the score at 31-4.

Beatty began the third quarter with a steal and went the length of the floor for a layup plus a foul, Kaitlyn Mateo scoring for Hug on a cross-lane pass from Carrier.

Sorenson converted an old-fashioned three after scoring against a foul on a nice draw-and-kick pass from Brunson, and Zubiria netted five in a row with a layup on a push down the floor by Beatty and a three from the left wing — enforcing the mercy rule with the lead at 41-6.

Stewart closed the third with a free throw, and Spring Creek took a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Hawks gained a three from the left side by Precious Palaita, but Youngblood finished on a pass by Brunson.

Sorenson scored on the right block on an assist by Lamb, then she added another deuce on a dime from Beatty.

Carrier hit a trey for Hug, but the final points of the contest belonged to Spring Creek — Youngblood nearing double digits on a pass by Beatty.

The Lady Spartans moved to .500 against 3A North opponents with a 50-12 victory over Hug.

Sorenson scored a game-high 14 points, joined un double digits with 11 points from Beatty.

Zubiria neared double figures with nine points, Youngblood finished with eight points, Stewart added six points and Brunscon capped the offense with a deuce.

Versus North Valleys

The Lady Spartans began 3A North play on Friday night, dropping a close 45-39 contest to then-unbeaten North Valleys.

Up Next

Spring Creek (2-4 overall) will play its next set of games on the road, facing Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and taking on the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.