Lady Spartans split Varsity Elite openers

RENO — At the Varsity Elite Tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team opened with a split in its first two games — winning a close game and coming up slightly short in another tight contest.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans edged Division 5A North program Reed by a score of 49-46.

Spring Creek then dropped a 39-34 ballgame Wednesday to Division 5A North squad Reno.

Versus Reed

Against the Lady Raiders, the Lady Spartans opened the game with a 14-12 advantage in the first quarter and led 24-19 at the half with a 10-7 run in the second period.

From the locker room for the second time, Reed put up a big third quarter — outscoring Spring Creek by 10 — turning a five-point deficit into a five-point lead with a 21-11 burst in the frame.

However, the Lady Spartans turned the tables down the stretch — closing the game with a 14-6 streak en route to a 49-46 victory.

Spring Creek was paced by 16 points from senior Avery Beatty — who knocked down two 3s — scoring nine points in the third quarter.

Senior Brynly Stewart scored nine points on three 3s, and senior Taylor Brunson followed with seven points.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson added six points, sophomore Isabel Zubiria and senior Ella Buzzetti booked four points apiece and the offense was capped with a trey by sophomore Ryan Youngblood.

Versus Reno

Buckets came at a premium in the early stages for both teams Wednesday, Reno limiting Spring Creek two just a deuce in the first quarter — the Lady Huskies only scoring seven points of their own.

In the second quarter, each squad dropped just five points — the Lady Spartans trailing by five at the half with the score at 14-9.

The game essentially boiled down to the third quarter, in which Reno scored its frame best of 13 points — Spring Creek adding eight — opening a 27-17 lead going to the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Lady Spartans challenged mightily — putting in a frame-best 17 points and matching its total from the first-three quarters combined — but they were unable to climb all the way back.

The Lady Huskies scored 12 points in the fourth and held on for a 39-34 victory.

Brunson scored a team-high 14 points, and Stewart neared double digits with nine points — hitting two 3s and notching an old-fashioned triple.

Buzzetti finished with four points, Zubiria added a three and the scoring was rounded off with a deuce each for Beatty and junior Sharmayne Lamb.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (5-5 overall) will play a pair of Thursday contests, taking on Galena at 10:30 a.m. and McQueen at 5:30 p.m.

In the first meeting, the Lady Lancers beat Spring Creek 40-30 during the Winter Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 1.