SPRING CREEK — Entering the home stretch of the regular season, the Spring Creek girls basketball teams needs victories to solidify its position for the postseason.

As of now, the Lady Spartans (9-10 overall, 4-4 in league) would be the No. 5 seed for the 3A North regional tournament.

In order to avoid falling to sixth — or worst case, seventh — Spring Creek needs wins against crossover opponents and possibly North-East foes as well.

The task at hand starts at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.

With crossover contests counting as double points, the Lady Spartans can help themselves largely with a pair of wins on the road trip — also facing the Lady Wolverines at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.

The Lady Railroaders enter Friday night’s matchup with just one win on the season, going 1-15 and 0-7 versus teams from the West.

Through nine games recorded to MaxPreps, Sparks has struggled to score the basketball — led by 4.1 points per game from Andrea Nicole Domingo.

Senior Elyza Gonzalez has notched four points per contest, sophomore Jacquelin Cabada adding 3.9 points and fellow sophomore Erica Tagulao posting 3.1 points.

Senior Melanie Diaz has tallied 1.6 points, junior Daniela Hernandez putting in 1.1 and junior Chloe Taylor and freshman Bailey Hunden chipping in one apiece.

For Spring Creek, senior Avery Beatty has served as the only scorer in double digits — pacing the team with 10 points, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists and adding 4.9 rebounds.

Senior Taylor Brunson nears double figures at 8.5 points, 3.6 boards, two takeaways and 1.8 assists.

Senior Ella Buzzetti has averaged 6.2 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds and nearly a steal, senior Brynly Stewart turning in 4.6 points, 3.9 boards, 2.1 dimes — sharing the team high with Beatty — and 1.1 steals.

Prior to tearing her ACL, junior Brianna Dimick tallied four points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 takeaways.

As a sophomore, Ashlynn Sorenson has booked 3.5 points and 4.6 boards.

Fellow sophomore Isabel Zubiria has notched 2.7 points, 2.2 rebounds — nearing an assist and a swipe.

Another sophomore, Ryan Youngblood, has added 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Junior Sharmayne Lamb has collected 1.5 boards per outing.

Freshmen Delilah Bautista and Addison Grosz have grabbed one rebound per contest after being pulled up from the JV.

Versus Fernley

The Lady Spartans were swept by No. 1 Fernley on Jan. 27, losing the second regular-season meeting in blowout fashion with the score at 49-13.

Fernley sealed the outcome early, tearing off a 23-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Lady Vaqueros led by 29 points with the score at 38-29 — outscoring Spring Creek 15-2 in the second period.

The clock rolled in the second half with a 9-3 run for Fernley in the third — pushing the margin to 35 points — and both teams combined for just three points in the fourth as the benches were emptied.

Spring Creek’s offense was led by five points apiece for Beatty and Buzzetti, the scoring capped by two free throws by Sorenson and another from Brunson.

Versus Dayton

On Jan. 28, the Lady Spartans got back in the win column with a 30-19 victory over Dayton.

The offense struggled once again in the first quarter — going scoreless and trailing 1-0 after the frame — but Spring Creek built a five-point lead at the break with a 12-6 run in the second quarter.

In the third, the Lady Spartans edged the Lady Dust Devils 11-10 — taking a 23-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Down the stretch, Spring Creek did enough to pull away for an 11-point victory — closing the game on a 7-2 run in the final period.

Buzzetti reached double figures with 10 points, Brunson and Beatty combining for 16 on eight apiece — the trio scoring 26 of the Lady Spartans’ 30 points.

The scoring was capped with a deuce from Bautista and a pair of free throw by Stewart.