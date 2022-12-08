Lady Spartans unbeaten Lady Panthers

SPRING CREEK — After a 53-13 home win the season opener over Division 1A South program Green Valley Christian, the Spring Creek girls basketball team went on a three-game slide.

At the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, the Lady Spartans lost three straight — falling 40-30 against Division 5A North opponent McQueen, 31-23 against Portola (California) and 38-24 versus 5A North program Douglas.

When the Lady Spartans step on the floor for the 3A North opener at 6 p.m. Friday against North Valleys, they will face a team that has not lost a game.

North Valleys is currently 7-0 and has not been tested closer than 10 points in any contest.

The Lady Panthers opened the season with a 35-17 win over 2A North Tahoe, followed with a 57-21 victory against 3A North-East Dayton and rattled off a 64-17 smacking of 3A North-West Sparks.

Against 5A North Damonte Ranch, North Valleys cruised by a final score of 68-23 and then downed 5A North Reed by their slimmest margin of victory of the year with the score at 48-37.

The Lady Panthers nearly doubled up fellow 3A North-West foe Wooster, 62-34, and then more than doubled 2A North opponent Yerington by a final of 63-30.

Neither Spring Creek nor North Valleys have reported season stats to their MaxPreps pages.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak against an unbeaten opponent in North Valleys (7-0) during the 3A North opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.