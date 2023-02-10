SPRING CREEK — For the Division 3A North regional tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team is locked into the No. 5 seed.

But first, the Lady Spartans (11-12 overall, 3-6 in league) must wrap up the regular season — tipping off at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

The Lady Greenwave (11-13 overall, 2-6 in league) enter final weekend with a lot to play for, needing to beat both Elko and Spring Creek in order to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

In the first matchup, Fallon hit 10 3s but lost a 51-42 ballgame to the Lady Spartans on Jan. 21, in Spring Creek.

The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter, but Spring Creek gained a little breathing room with a 12-8 run in the second quarter for a 21-17 lead at the break.

The Lady Spartans separated themselves farther with an 18-13 advantage in the third quarter — taking a 39-31 lead into the final stanza — and played the fourth even at 12-all for a nine-point victory.

Spring Creek senior Avery Beatty scored a game-high 17 points, three Lady Spartans finishing in double digits — senior Brynly Stewart connecting on two 3s and dropping 12 points, senior Taylor Brunson finishing with 11.

For the Lady Wave, freshman Jada Anastasio drained three treys and booked a team-high 12 points — junior Madasyn Moyle also nailing three shots from deep and notching 11 points.

Junior Skai Shults also stuck three bombs and neared double figures with nine points.

The Lady Spartans gained six points by sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson, four points from senior Ella Buzzetti and the scoring was capped with a free throw for sophomore Ryan Youngblood.

Fallon junior Zoey Jarrett drilled a three, and freshman Dylan Ekins-Faught, freshman Janessa Bettencourt and sophomore Vernita Fillmore each tallied two points — the offense rounded out with a free throw by senior Kambrie Thorn.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans will wrap up the regular season against the Lady Wave at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.