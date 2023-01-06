Lady Vaqueros dominate Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — In the Division 3A North-East opener for both squads, the Fernley girls basketball team dominated Spring Creek on Friday night.

The Lady Vaqueros rolled from start to finish in a 66-41 ballgame.

Offenses opened slowly, the game’s first points coming on a three by Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez.

Spring Creek found the board on a free throw by senior Avery Beatty, but the Lady Vaqueros went up five on Velazquez’s second triple.

The margin grew to 8-1 on a deuce on the right block after a loose-ball scramble for junior Jasmyne Torres.

The Lady Spartans scored in transition on a layup by sophomore Ryan Youngblood on a long outlet pass from Beatty, but Fernley extended to an eight-point cushion on a bank through a foul plus the free throw by junior Kaiserita Otuafi.

Beatty made a free throw, and senior Taylor Brunson knocked down a long two-point jumper but the Lady Vaqueros took a double-up lead at 12-6 on a freebie by sophomore Kensey Kreller.

With 30 ticks on the clock, Torres splashed a trey for a nine-point lead then pushed the gap to 11 with a pair of free throws after being fouled on the break with a defensive rebound and look-ahead from sophomore Jaelece Wasson.

Going to the second quarter, the Lady Spartans trailed 17-6.

Fernley opened the second with a put-back by freshman Taylor Tollestrup, but the score was answered with a jumper by sophomore Isabel Zubiria on a dish from Beatty.

Spring Creek trimmed the deficit to single digits on a three from the right wing by Brunson, and Zubiria scored easily on an inbound pass from senior Brynly Stewart.

But, Wasson put in a deuce for the Lady Vaqueros — who created another turnover and a layup by Torres on a steal and assist from junior Jennica Stephens.

The Lady Spartans reached the single bonus near the midway point of the quarter, Brunson making one free throw.

Velasquez finished on the right side of the lane after a turnover, opening a 25-14 lead for Fernley.

With 3:18 on the clock, Wasson was hacked on a dribble drive and buried both free throws.

The Lady Vaqueros set up their press and scored in rapid succession on a lefty layup by Velasquez — giving her double digits — and a deuce from Kreller.

A pair of free throws from Brunson was answered with a bucket for Torres — who also reached double figures — and then she added a three for a 20-point lead with 2:04 remaining in the half.

After a timeout, Wasson drilled a shot from distance — Brunson reaching double digits on a pair of freebies.

Wasson connected on an elbow jumper around a screen, but Brunson was fouled on a penetration drive and hit both shots at the stripe.

At the half, Fernley led by 21 with the score at 41-20.

Tollestrup was fouled and hit both free throws for a 43-20 advantage, but the margin was slimmed to 18 with consecutive buckets by Youngblood — who nailed a corner three and made a strong take down right side — making the score 43-25.

Otuafi scored on a spin and scoop on the right block, but Brunson railed a triple on a dish by junior Sharmayne Lamb.

Tollestrup found great position and scored on a post-entry lob from Otuafi, then she booked a deuce on the right baseline from an offensive rebound for a 21-point cushion at 49-28.

Velasquez dropped her third trey for a 52-28 lead, and Torres was fouled after a steal and made both free throws for a 9-0 run.

Youngblood nailed her second trey from in front of the Spring Creek bench, but the Lady Spartans trailed by 23 going to the fourth with the score at 54-31.

Beatty opened the final frame with an old-fashioned three on a deuce on the right block for an And-1 plus the free throw, but Kreller made a free throw before having the second make wiped away on a lane violation and drilled a long two in transition on a pass by Stephens for a 23-point lead.

From a timeout, Wasson reached double digits on a three from the left wing for a 60-34 advantage.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson made a free throw for Spring Creek, and Lamb scored on the left block from a dime by Stewart.

Fernley senior Mackenzie Depaoli was hacked and made one freebie, and Tollestrup neared double figures with another free throw.

Zubiria banked in a long two from the right wing, but Depaoli knocked down a shot on the right baseline and Torres finished on the right block after making a steal.

Fernley won the 3A North-East opener by a final score of 66-41.

The Lady Vaqueros were paced by 18 points from Torres, 13 points for Velasquez and 12 by Wasson — three players scoring in double digits — Tollestrup approaching double figures with nine points.

Spring Creek was led by 17 points from Brunson — who scored 12 in the first half — Youngblood also reaching double digits with 10 points and a pair of threes.

The Lady Spartans’ offense was rounded out with six points from Zubiria, five for Beatty, two by Lamb and one for Sorenson.

Fernley’s offense was capped by six points for Kreller, five from Otuafi and three for Depaoli.

The Lady Spartans will wrap up the weekend home stand against Dayton at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.