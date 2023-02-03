WELLS — The Wells girls basketball team won a pair of 1A contests, consecutively beating Jackpot in a league ballgame and following with a 1A non-conference win over Lund but following with an out-of-state loss to Wendover (Utah).

Versus Jackpot

On Jan. 27, the Lady Leopards swept the season series against the Lady Jaguars — winning with relative ease by a final score of 51-32.

In the first quarter, Wells outscored Jackpot 17-11 — the Lady Leopards distancing themselves with a 14-4 run in the second.

At the half, the Lady Leopards led by 16 with the score at 31-15.

The third and fourth quarters provided close battles, Wells edging Jackpot 10-9 and 10-8.

Versus Lund

In a non-league contest, on Jan. 28, Wells returned home and barely pulled out a 40-39 victory over the Lady Mustangs.

Versus Wendover (Utah)

The Lady Leopards’ four-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday, blown out by 44 points in a 63-19 loss to Division 1A Region 21 program Wendover (Utah).

The Lady Wildcats (16-2 overall, 1-0 in league) dominated the action throughout, opening the game with a 17-2 burst in the first.

Wells played a better second quarter but fell behind by 22 with a 17-10 frame, trailing 34-12 at the half.

In the third, Wendover posted a period similar to the first — tearing off an 18-3 flurry — taking a 52-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Wildcats rolled to an 11-4 advantage down the stretch for a 44-point, 63-19 victory.

The Lady Leopards were slated to play consecutive league home games against Carlin at 6 p.m. Friday, and Owyhee at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Wells.

Boys Basketball

Unlike the girls, Wells’ boys were unable to beat either Jackpot or Lund.

Versus Jackpot

Against the Jaguars, the Leopards lost a 10-point contest by a final score of 44-34.

Versus Lund

Wells followed with a defeat by a similar margin, dropping an 11-point ballgame to Lund with the score at 52-41.

The Leopards were scheduled to host a pair of 1A East matchups, playing Carlin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Owyhee at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Wells.