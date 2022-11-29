Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday under the direction of a new head coach.

Last season, the Lady Spartans went 23-6 overall and 9-3 in league play of the Division 3A North-East under head coach Randy Bishop — reaching the 3A North championship and the 3A state title game, losing each time to Lowry.

For the upcoming year, the transition under new head coach Dustin Shafer should be as smooth as possible — serving as Bishop’s assistant last season.

While the Lady Spartans do not have large numbers on the varsity roster — consisting of 10 girls — they bring back some key components, size and athleticism.

Half of the team played at the varsity level in the past, six including one player who was moved up from the JV for the postseason run.

“We have four seniors, two juniors and four sophomores,” Shafer said.

As for strengths, Shafer thinks his squad should be solid on the defensive end.

“Last year, we were pretty good defensively. I think we should be good there again,” he said. “I think we can make stops and create scoring opportunities from our defense.”

Areas that will be a work in progress are the offense and gaining valuable experience for the newcomers.

“We will build our offense as we go. I anticipate using a lot of ball screens in the half court, but I want to get out and score as much as we can in transition and score early,” Shafer said. We are athletic, so I want to use our speed as much as possible.”

Returners

Spring Creek will welcome back senior Ella Buzzetti — who tore her ACL in the 3A North final — earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection as a junior.

She will be unavailable for the first week of the season.

For the season, she averaged 5.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

On Feb. 5, Buzzetti — on her birthday — dropped a career-high 15 points in a 44-29 home victory over Truckee.

She went for a ridiculous, career-best 19 boards in Spring Creek’2 49-35 home loss to Lowry on Jan. 19, also setting her career mark with two rejections in the contest.

During a 31-20 road win on Jan. 8, in Dayton, Buzzetti booked a career-high six steals and snagged 11 rebounds.

She tied her career high with two assists in the Lady Spartans’ 49-47 road win over the Lady Vaqueros, on Jan. 7, in Fernley.

The Lady Spartans also return senior Avery Beatty, who started a strong junior campaign before breaking her hand in a road game the first part of January — returning for the playoffs.

She averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, a roster-best 2.9 steals and a team-high 2.6 assists.

Now-senior guard Taylor Brunson posted averages of 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and a steal in her junior season.

Fellow senior Brynly Stewart totaled marks of 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, a dime and an assist per contest in her junior campaign.

In the post, the Lady Spartans — paired with Buzzetti — will rely heavily on the length, athleticism and improvement of sophomore of Roxanne Keim.

As a freshman, she averaged 2.6 points, 4.2 boards and a steal per outing.

Now-junior Brianna Dimick will also provide length and range to cover the floor in a wide variety of areas on the court after being called up the varsity for the playoffs as a sophomore.

Newcomers

The Lady Spartans will see the first varsity action by junior Sharmayne Lamb and sophomores Isabel Zubiria, Ryan Youngblood and Ashlynn Sorenson.

Season Opener

The Lady Spartans will tip off the new season at home, hosting Division 1A South program Green Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.