Spring Creek has chance to move to No. 2 seed

The Lady Wolverines led 27-24 at the break but outscored Spring Creek 16-8 in the third quarter and 11-9 in the fourth, tearing off a 27-17 streak in the second half.

Shooting was a major factor in the ballgame, Truckee connecting on 46 percent of its field goals — the Lady Spartans making just 29 percent of their shots — the Lady Wolverines hitting four 3s and Spring Creek going without a make from distance.

Due to in-house disciplinary issues, Spring Creek hit the floor shorthanded — playing with just three full-time varsity ballers.

Despite only making 57 percent of their free throws (13-for-23), the Lady Spartans actually made way better trips to the line than Truckee — the Lady Wolverines sinking just 6-of-18 shots from the stripe.

Junior Kylee Dimick scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Spartans and pulled down a game-best 10 rebounds for a double-double, adding a team-high four steals and an assist.

She was joined in double digits by 11 points from sophomore Payge Walz, who finished with six rebounds, two assists, a pair of blocks and a takeaway.

For Truckee, junior Annika Thayer scored a team-high 12 points, tied for the team lead with seven rebounds, rejected a game-best four shots and dished an assist.