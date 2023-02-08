SPRING CREEK — On senior night for the Spring Creek girls basketball team, the Lady Spartans were unable to match 52 points by Lowry’s Savannah Stoker and Britain Backus.

After a close contest at the half, the Lady Buckaroos pulled away for a 58-35 victory.

The Lady Spartans scored first on a lefty flip across the lane by senior Taylor Brunson, Lowry tying the tally on a deuce by junior Savannah Stoker.

Senior Avery Beatty put Spring Creek on top with a take down the left edge, but the Lady Bucks grabbed a 6-4 lead with an And-1 by Stoker and a friendly bounce on a jumper by sophomore Britain Backus.

The game was gridlocked with a runner off the glass from the right side by senior Ella Buzzetti with a feed by Beatty, but Lowry gained a bucket by junior Bryce Brinkerhoff for an 8-6 lead.

Stoker stuck a pair of free throws for a four-point cushion, forcing a timeout with 2:16 on the clock and the score at 10-6.

The Lady Bucks went up double on a long two for Stoker, who then made a hustle play — diving for a loose ball, passing to a teammate for a three and grabbing the offensive rebound while being fouled.

Her free throws opened a 14-6 advantage, a freebie by Brunson bringing Spring Creek back within half at 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Opening the second, Stoker buried a three from the left wing on an inbound pass — Beatty answering with a three from the same side on the other end.

Buzzetti jerked down an offensive board and made both free throws after a foul — cutting the deficit to five — and sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson made the score 17-14 with a rebound and put-back on the weak wide with 4:46 on the clock, capping a 7-0 run.

Backus was fouled on the break and drilled both shots at the stripe, and senior Sydnee Pettis collected an offensive board and made one freebie after being hacked.

From the left side, Backus nailed a pull-up jumper for a long two — Sorenson following with a free throw.

Backus spin in a tough take through traffic, but the Lady Spartans scored five straight on two free throws by Sorenson and a straightaway three by sophomore Isabel Zubiria.

Stoker added a free throw for a 25-20 lead, and the Lady Buckaroos went up eight on a three off a screen by Stoker.

At the half, the Lady Spartans trailed 28-20.

Opening the third, Backus worked around another Stoker screen for another money triple.

Senior Brynly Stewart was fouled and stuck two free throws for Spring Creek, but Backus had the hot hand and cashed her third trey on a skip by senior Mia Hernandez for a 34-22 lead.

Stoker came off a curl and buried an elbow J, and Backus scored in transition with a pull-up in the middle of the lane for a 16-point advantage.

Beatty stopped a 7-0 run with rainbow three and hammered another bomb from the middle for a personal 6-0 run, making the score 38-28 and forcing a timeout with 2:16 on the clock.

From the reset, Beatty pushed the pace and set up Brunson for a layup on the left side — making the score 38-30.

Stoker stemmed an 8-0 streak with a free throw, then knocked down a jumper from an inbound dime by Backus — who followed with a steal and a drive down the floor and drew a foul.

At the line, Backus splashed both tries — opening a 43-30 lead going to the fourth quarter — her and Stoker putting in 40 of the Lady Bucks’ 43 points.

On a steal by Hernandez, Backus crossed a pass to Stoker for a deuce and a 15-point lead.

Zubiria made the front end of a one-and-one, but Backus was given too much space and canned her fourth three.

Stoker jumped a passing lane and took the ball to the bucket for a bunny and grabbed an offensive board for another finish on the right block, opening a 21-point lead.

Brinkerhoff was fouled in the backcourt and drained both attempts at the stripe, and Backus made a steal, drew a steal and stick both tries at the line as well.

Beatty was fouled on the block and dropped one free throw, Stoker answering with a free throw of her own.

Pettis made one free throw, and Stewart closed the game with a corner three.

Stoker and Backus each scored a game-high 26 points, and Beatty led Spring Creek with 12 points.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was rounded out with five points apiece for Stewart, Buzzetti, Sorenson and Brunson and for by Zubiria.

The Lady Bucks’ offense was capped with four points by Brinkerhoff and two from Pettis.

The Lady Spartans will wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.