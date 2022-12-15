 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings

  • 0
Aurora Eklund

Elko's Aurora Eklund (10) shoots a three against Hug on Dec. 9, 2022, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Following a clean sweep of its 3A North openers, the Elko girls basketball team will look to remain unbeaten during a series of crossover contests on the road.

The Lady Indians (5-0) will open their weekend against the winless Lady Vikings (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Against a common opponent, South Tahoe was beaten 43-25 on Dec. 2 by Division 5A North program Galena — which Elko handled easily 47-21 a day before in the season opener on Dec. 1.

The Lady Vikings have struggled to score points — averaging 19.5 points as a team — led by five points apiece per game from junior Ava Wolfe and sophomore Campbell Matthews.

Matthews also paces South Tahoe on the backboards with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Wolfe averages 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing.

People are also reading…

Senior Kiva Davis has tallied 4.6 points, 1.2 assists, one board and one dime per contest.

Junior Addie Menke has turned in 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a swipe per ballgame.

Junior Breck Nealis averages 2.5 points and 2.8 boards, while sophomore Avery Long has averaged 2.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and a roster-best 1.4 takeaways.

Junior Elisia Robinson has booked 1.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Senior Kalea Paine has averaged 1.5 points and four boards — sophomore Milan Riva posting 1.5 points and three rebounds.

Junior Samantha Robinson is averaging 1.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, a team-high two assists and 1.3 swipes.

Elko has been led in scoring by senior Aurora Eklund’s 13.6 points per contest, adding 4.6 rebounds, four steals and 1.8 assists.

Senior Peyton Jacaway has averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 takeaways and 1.8 assists as well.

In the post, senior Isabela Torres has neared a double-double — notching 8.8 points, a roster-best 10.4 rebounds and a swipe.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes has increased her production with 5.6 points, 4.4 boards, a team-high 4.8 steals and 1.2 assists.

Sophomore Lindsey Johns has also showed growth with 4.6 points, 3.8 steals, 3.2 rebounds and a team-high two assists.

Junior Ecko Atkins has given the Lady Indians another post player with energy and four points, 5.8 rebounds and a steal.

In two games, junior Shaylen Garity has averaged four points and 1.5 boards.

Freshman post Julyssa Rivera has provided glimpse of things to come with three points and 4.5 boards.

In one game, senior Alysia Madigan posted two points, three boards and two takeaways.

Sophomore Lilianna Haynes has averaged two points and 1.2 rebounds.

Senior Carly Nielsen averages nearly one point, 1.8 boards and 1.4 steals.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (5-0) will look to increase their unbeaten streak against the winless Lady Vikings (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, Carolina.

Elko will close its road trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus Wooster, in Reno.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule in the first half — tipping off Division 3A North play with a 65-21 victory.

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News