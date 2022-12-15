Undefeated Elko faces winless Lady Vikings

ELKO — Following a clean sweep of its 3A North openers, the Elko girls basketball team will look to remain unbeaten during a series of crossover contests on the road.

The Lady Indians (5-0) will open their weekend against the winless Lady Vikings (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Against a common opponent, South Tahoe was beaten 43-25 on Dec. 2 by Division 5A North program Galena — which Elko handled easily 47-21 a day before in the season opener on Dec. 1.

The Lady Vikings have struggled to score points — averaging 19.5 points as a team — led by five points apiece per game from junior Ava Wolfe and sophomore Campbell Matthews.

Matthews also paces South Tahoe on the backboards with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Wolfe averages 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing.

Senior Kiva Davis has tallied 4.6 points, 1.2 assists, one board and one dime per contest.

Junior Addie Menke has turned in 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a swipe per ballgame.

Junior Breck Nealis averages 2.5 points and 2.8 boards, while sophomore Avery Long has averaged 2.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and a roster-best 1.4 takeaways.

Junior Elisia Robinson has booked 1.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Senior Kalea Paine has averaged 1.5 points and four boards — sophomore Milan Riva posting 1.5 points and three rebounds.

Junior Samantha Robinson is averaging 1.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, a team-high two assists and 1.3 swipes.

Elko has been led in scoring by senior Aurora Eklund’s 13.6 points per contest, adding 4.6 rebounds, four steals and 1.8 assists.

Senior Peyton Jacaway has averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 takeaways and 1.8 assists as well.

In the post, senior Isabela Torres has neared a double-double — notching 8.8 points, a roster-best 10.4 rebounds and a swipe.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes has increased her production with 5.6 points, 4.4 boards, a team-high 4.8 steals and 1.2 assists.

Sophomore Lindsey Johns has also showed growth with 4.6 points, 3.8 steals, 3.2 rebounds and a team-high two assists.

Junior Ecko Atkins has given the Lady Indians another post player with energy and four points, 5.8 rebounds and a steal.

In two games, junior Shaylen Garity has averaged four points and 1.5 boards.

Freshman post Julyssa Rivera has provided glimpse of things to come with three points and 4.5 boards.

In one game, senior Alysia Madigan posted two points, three boards and two takeaways.

Sophomore Lilianna Haynes has averaged two points and 1.2 rebounds.

Senior Carly Nielsen averages nearly one point, 1.8 boards and 1.4 steals.

Game Time

Elko will close its road trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus Wooster, in Reno.