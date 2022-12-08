Undefeated Elko girls play homer opener

ELKO — At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team will play in a series of openers — the Lady Indians’ first home game and their first 3A North contest.

During the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, in Reno, Elko posted an unblemished 3-0 record.

While the Lady Indians have not lost, Hug (0-2) has not yet won a ballgame — dropping a pair of 3A North crossover matchups against Fernley by a score of 66-11 and Dayton by another blowout margin of 59-26.

In a mixed bag of divisions, Elko fared well against Division 5A North program Galena — especially in the second half — in a 47-21 victory, followed with a 57-24 win over Division 1A West team Sage Ridge and took down Portola (California) by a tally of 38-26.

Neither Hug nor Elko have posted season stats to their MaxPreps web pages.

Game Time

