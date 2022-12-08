 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Undefeated Elko girls play homer opener

  • 0

ELKO — At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team will play in a series of openers — the Lady Indians’ first home game and their first 3A North contest.

During the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, in Reno, Elko posted an unblemished 3-0 record.

While the Lady Indians have not lost, Hug (0-2) has not yet won a ballgame — dropping a pair of 3A North crossover matchups against Fernley by a score of 66-11 and Dayton by another blowout margin of 59-26.

In a mixed bag of divisions, Elko fared well against Division 5A North program Galena — especially in the second half — in a 47-21 victory, followed with a 57-24 win over Division 1A West team Sage Ridge and took down Portola (California) by a tally of 38-26.

Neither Hug nor Elko have posted season stats to their MaxPreps web pages.

People are also reading…

Game Time

The Lady Indians (3-0) will look to remain unbeaten in their home and 3A North openers against winless Hug (0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off

At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News