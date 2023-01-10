SPRING CREEK — In the first meeting of the season, the Elko girls basketball team built a big lead over Spring Creek, fought off a challenge by the Lady Spartans and pulled away late.

Elko claimed the rivalry game by a score of 51-34.

The game began with a short jumper on the right baseline for Spring Creek senior Avery Beatty, Elko finding the board on a free throw by junior Bryleigh Cervantes.

The Lady Spartans went up 4-1 on a fast-break layup by senior Taylor Brunson, the Lady Indians gaining a free throw by sophomore Lindsey Johns.

Elko went more than half the quarter without a field goal, but Cervantes made a steal and found senior Aurora Eklund for a triple and a 5-4 lead.

With 3:12 on the clock, senior Peyton Jacaway was fouled in transition and sank one freebie.

Immediately after, Johns made a steal and converted through a foul for a double-up advantage.

On the weak side, Elko senior Isabela Torres pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the right block for a 10-4 lead.

Following another Spring Creek turnover, Jacaway turned her steal into a deuce with a runner down the right side.

On a Johns steal, Jacaway was hacked on the break and made one free throw.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Ella Buzzetti was fouled on the offensive glass and drained both shots at the stripe.

Going to the second quarter, the Lady Indians led by seven with the score at 13-6.

Jacaway booked the first points of the second on a pull-up jumper, but Brunson cashed a trey from the left wing on the other end from a dish by sophomore Ryan Youngblood.

Spring Creek cut the margin to four with a deuce by sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson on a sweet find from Beatty, but Elko answered with a running bank on the left edge by senior Alysia Madigan.

After a defensive rebound, Eklund drove the floor and was wiped out — hitting one free throw — then scoring on a takeaway.

She added another bucket for a 22-11 lead with four minutes remaining in the half, and Jacaway picked the pocket of the girl she was guarding — rolling to the rim for an And-1 plus the free throw and a 14-point cushion.

At the 2:34 mark, Buzzetti yanked down another offensive board and dropped one free throw and ended a 10-0 run.

Sorenson scored as Beatty drew a double team, but the gap grew to double on a corner 3 by Jacaway on a dish from Eklund.

Just before the buzzer, the Lady Indians went up 16 on an offensive board and finish by freshman Julyssa Rivera.

At the break, Elko led 30-14.

Opening the third, Madigan drained a long two — later changed to a three — Brunson responding with her second three.

Beatty then cashed a trey after an offensive board by sophomore Isabel Zubiria, who added a free throw and brought the Lady Spartans to within 11.

Another free throw by sophomore Ryan Youngblood trimmed the deficit to 10, but Eklund nailed a straightaway three for a 35-22 lead and stopped an 8-0 streak.

The teams traded buckets by Elko junior Shaylen Garity and Brunson on a long two.

Zubiria scored with her left hand on a strong take down the lane, making the score 37-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Buzzetti scored inside for Spring Creek, and Zubiria sliced the gap to seven with a floater on the right baseline.

Cervantes drained a pair of shots at the line for Elko, but Buzzetti scored on the block from a Beatty dime for Spring Creek.

Torres finished on the weak side on a Cervantes assist, and Johns regained a double-digit lead on a runner down the middle.

But, Buzzetti knocked down a shot from the right edge of the lane on the other end — making the score 44-34 with 3:04 remaining.

At the 2:13 mark, Elko was fouled and missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Cervantes wisely passed up a three, and the Lady Indians ate up some clock — Jacaway drawing a foul and splashing both freebies.

With a steal, Cervantes turned and finished through a foul and buried the free throw for an old-fashioned three — pushing the Elko lead to 15 with 1:30 on the clock.

The Lady Indians capped a 17-point victory with a bucket on the left block for Rivera on a dime by Eklund, Elko earning a 51-34 victory.

Jacaway led all scorers with 14 points, joined in double digits by 11 points and two 3s from Eklund.

For Spring Creek, Brunson hit two treys and scored a team-high 10 points — Buzzetti nearing double figures with nine points.

Elko gained six points from Cervantes, five each for Johns and Madigan, four apiece by Torres and Rivera and a deuce from Garity.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was capped by five points apiece for Beatty and Zubiria, four from Sorenson and a free throw by Youngblood.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will face Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, while the Lady Indians will take on Fallon at 6 p.m. Jan. 20, at Centennial Gymnasium.