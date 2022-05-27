 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Twice as nice: Lamb commits to BMCC for soccer and hoops

  • 0

SPRING CREEK — For most, playing a sport in college is a dream.

For others, going to the next level in multiple sports is unheard of.

For Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb, the possibility has turned to a reality — combining God-given abilities with tremendous amounts of work — making the decision on her future.

Lamb has committed to Blue Mountain Community College, in Pendleton, Oregon, to play both soccer and basketball, after also considering the College of Idaho (Nampa), Warner Pacific University (Portland, Oregon), Linn-Benton Community College (Albany, Oregon) and Ottawa University (Surprise, Arizona).

“I started talking to Blue Mountain during the basketball season through text messages,” Lamb said. “I decided to go there, because they offered me both sports immediately. I like the smaller community and the coaches were both super nice.”

On the pitch, the Lady Timberwolves went 1-11 in league play of the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region — finishing 1-12-1 overall.

People are also reading…

The good news for Blue Mountain is that Lamb can play anywhere, as already demonstrated in her time with the Lady Spartans.

“She’s awesome. It’s going to be weird not having her around,” said SCHS head girls soccer coach Kami Crowe. “I’m really happy for her. She can play anywhere. I had her at goalkeeper when she was a freshman, then center-mid, then center-mid defense, forward, she played an outside wing for us. She is very competitive and very driven. I know she’ll be successful.”

On the basketball court, Lamb will likely see the least amount of change — expected to play at guard for BMCC — not switching positions at all.

“She was like having another coach on the bench in games and at practice. She’s very competitive. Everything we did, she wanted to be first — shooting drills or sprints,” said SCHS head girls basketball coach Randy Bishop. “She was really easy to coach, made our jobs a lot more enjoyable. I could see her coming back here and coaching someday, and that’s what this school needs is alumni returning and taking things over.”

On the hardwood, the Lady Timberwolves were more successful — closing the season with a 13-13 overall record and a 7-9 in the East standings of the NWAC.

Academically, Lamb plans to go into education — focusing on secondary education — and wants to teach and coach at the high school level someday, potentially in both sports.

Lamb must report to Pendleton early (July 24) to start her summer workouts.

“I want to be able to get along with the teams, have a good experience and figure things out in the first year,” Lamb said. “Hopefully, that will give me an idea of which sport to focus on if I have to choose one and decide where to go to a four-year (university).”

High School Career

Freshman Season

As a freshman, Lamb played in seven varsity contests for the Lady Spartans — who went 9-10-2 overall and 8-6-2 in league play of the Division 3A North — missing the postseason.

She tallied four goals and two assists.

Sophomore Season

During her sophomore campaign, Lamb doubled her production — pouring in eight goals and tying for the team high — finishing sixth in the league in goals scored, aiding Spring Creek into the regional semifinal before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to South Tahoe.

On Sept. 13, 2019, she notched her first hat trick with a season-high three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Sparks.

On the year, she was named a 2nd-Team All-League soccer player.

From the fall to the winter, Lamb transitioned to her first season of varsity hoops — 4.4 points 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists.

Spring Creek went 16-11 overall and 12-6 in league play, dropping a heartbreaking 50-48 contest with a trip to state on the line against Fernley in the regional semifinal round on a last-second follow by then-junior Karli Burns.

Junior Year

Unfortunately, Lamb’s junior season of basketball was decimated by COVID-19 mandates and state shutdowns — her fall soccer season delayed until the spring of 2021 and shortened greatly.

However, Spring Creek hardly missed a beat when athletics resumed — the six-week season culminating with a 9-1-1 record against the 3A North-East — the Lady Spartans winning the league championship with a 1-0 victory over Fallon.

According to MaxPreps, Lamb tallied five goals and six assists on the year.

Senior Season

As a senior, Lamb’s talent, hard work and perseverance paid off.

On the pitch, she led Spring Creek to a 12-4-3 overall record and a 9-0-1 mark in the North-East — winning the league title once again — the Lady Spartans falling a goal short once again to the Lady Vikings in a 1-0 nail-biter for a trip to state and the regional final.

Individually, she knocked down her first 3A North-East MVP — also earning a 1st-Team All-State selection — Crowe finishing the season as the Coach of the Year.

Throughout her career, Lamb has primarily served as one of the best midfielders — not only on her team but throughout the league — continuing to do so as a senior but also taking on the duties of playing defense and in between the posts at goalie on occasion.

Despite assuming different roles, Lamb still managed to finish fourth in the league in scoring — tallying 32 points.

Lamb not only scored, she also set up others for goals — ranking first on the team and second in the league with 10 assists.

Booting 11 of her own shots into opposing frames, Lamb led Spring Creek and tied for third in the 3A North-East in goals scored.

Of the stats recorded to MaxPreps, Lamb allowed just one goal when tending the frame on nine shots — tallying four saves.

Offensively, Lamb’s best game for herself was a two-goal performance in a 6-0 shutout win on Oct. 16, 2021, in Dayton.

In total, she scored four points in four contests — the other three occurrences taking place on one-goal, two-assist efforts in a 7-0 home victory over Fernley on Sept. 24, 2021, a 7-1 home win against Lowry on Oct. 5, 2021, and a 5-0 road shutout on Oct. 15, 2021, in Fernley.

On the court, Lamb took the Lady Spartans as far as they could possibly play — right down to the final game of the season — guiding Spring Creek to a 23-6 overall record and a 9-3 mark in conference play.

The Lady Spartans were the runners-up for the 3A North regional title and were also the second-place team in the state tourney — losing both championship games to Lowry by scores of 53-47 and 52-29 in the 3A state title match.

For her efforts, Lamb was a 1st-Team All-State choice at guard — tallying averages of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists.

She was named a 1st-Team selection at the league, regional and state levels — ranking sixth in the state in scoring.

Through 27 games worth of stats, Lamb scored in double digits 19 times — posting a career-high 25 points in the Lady Spartans’ 46-40 regional semifinal victory over the Lady Vaqueros, on Feb. 18, at Winnemucca Events Center, which punched Spring Creek’s ticket to the state tournament.

In the contest, she also added nine rebounds, four steals and a swat.

She was often at her best when the games meant the most, notching her season high with 11 rebounds — also posting 14 points for a double-double — in the Lady Spartans’ 48-13 regional quarterfinal win over Truckee on Feb. 19, at Lowry High School.

One of her best all-around games came in a 67-41 home win over South Tahoe on Jan. 14, in Spring Creek, as she booked 22 points, a season-high nine steals, a season-best seven assists and four boards.

In the first meeting with the Lady Buckaroos, Lamb blocked two shots in a 49-35 home loss on Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

Congratulations to Shyann Lamb on a high school adventure that will be talked about for years to come around Spring Creek, and good luck as she attempts to maintain the same levels of excellence in multiple sports — both soccer and basketball — while at Blue Mountain Community College.

GALLERY: Shyann Lamb

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spring Creek boys, girls best field at regionals

Spring Creek boys, girls best field at regionals

In the Division 3A North regional track and field meet, one team stood above the rest — literally — taking the top spot on the podium in both team races and notching numerous individual championships and school records as well.

Walz, Lady Spartans show off and show out

Walz, Lady Spartans show off and show out

Individually, Walz — already the school record holder in six events — set two program precedents Saturday, eclipsing one she previously held and adding her name to the top of the list in another.

Lady Spartans finish top-10 in Boise

Lady Spartans finish top-10 in Boise

The Lady Spartans ranked ninth of 24 scoring teams with 26 points, Elko finishing 22nd with four points.

On the boys side, the Spartans were 22nd with four points — the Indians following in 23rd with three points.

Spartans defend turf

Spartans defend turf

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans — the defending 2021 3A North regional champions — took first place in their respective classes, defeating second-place Elko on each side.

Lamb nabs 1st-Team All-State selection

Lamb nabs 1st-Team All-State selection

Lamb — after leading Spring Creek to the 3A North regional final and the 3A state title game — closed her career with a 1st-Team All-State selection at guard.

Lowry dominates Spring Creek in final

Lowry dominates Spring Creek in final

After surviving a scare in the semifinal against Pahrump Valley, the Lady Bucks dominated Spring Creek in the title game on both ends of the floor — rolling to a 52-29 victory.

Spring Creek faces Moapa Valley in semi

Spring Creek faces Moapa Valley in semi

The North No. 2 Lady Spartans will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley in the first semifinal of the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Lady Spartans push, fall short of Lowry

Lady Spartans push, fall short of Lowry

The Lady Spartans are the No. 2 seed from the North for the 3A state semifinal and will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley on at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Lady Spartans hang on, advance to state tourney

Lady Spartans hang on, advance to state tourney

The No. 2 Lady Spartans will play No. 1 Lowry for the regional title at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center.

The Lady Buckaroos swept the season matchups, beating the Lady Spartans 49-35 on Jan. 19, in Spring Creek, and squeaking out a 63-57 home win on Feb. 11, in Winnemucca.

Spring Creek rolls through quarterfinal

Spring Creek rolls through quarterfinal

The Lady Spartans (21-4 overall) will play East No. 4 Fernley for a position in the state tournament at 1 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center.

Spring Creek split the season series with the Lady Vaqueros — winning 49-47 on Jan. 7, in Fernley, but falling 41-40 in overtime on Jan. 28, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans face Truckee in quarters

Lady Spartans face Truckee in quarters

No. 2 East Spring Creek will look for their third victory of the year over West No. 2 Truckee in the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

Spring Creek (20-4 overall, 7-3 in league) — the East No. 2 seed — will cross over and face West No. 3 Truckee (7-3 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans struggle, beat Truckee

Lady Spartans struggle, beat Truckee

The Lady Spartans (18-3 overall, 6-2 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action and play their senior-night ballgame against Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek, closing out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday tip against Lowry, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans continue home stand

Lady Spartans continue home stand

The Lady Spartans (17-3 overall, 6-2 in 3A North-East) will host the Lady Railroaders (1-14 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will close its five-game home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against Truckee (8-10 overall, 5-5 in 3A North-West).

Lady Spartans control Elko with ease

Lady Spartans control Elko with ease

The Lady Spartans (16-3 overall, 6-2 in league) will host Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Elko (9-5 overall, 4-3 in league) will take on Truckee at 6 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

The Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will tip off the second half of their league schedule against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans need offensive rhythm

Lady Spartans need offensive rhythm

The Lady Spartans (14-2 overall, 3-1 in league) will look to limit their losing streak to one against the Lady Wave (11-7 overall, 0-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

Lowry takes upper hand

Lowry takes upper hand

The Lady Spartans (14-2 overall, 3-1 in league) will travel and face the Lady Greenwave (11-7 overall, 0-2 in league as of Wednesday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

Lady Bucks at Lady Spartans could determine league title

Lady Bucks at Lady Spartans could determine league title

The Division 3A North-East title and a first-round bye for the regional tournament may take shape when the Lady Spartans (14-1 overall, 3-0 in league) host the Lady Bucks (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans explode

Lady Spartans explode

The Lady Spartans (14-1, 3-0 in league) will resume Division 3A North-East action against Lowry — likely a contest that could determine the league title — at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians by 10

Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians by 10

The Lady Spartans (13-1, 3-0 in 3A North-East) will host South Tahoe (5-5 overall, 1-2 in 3A North-West as of Tuesday) at 7 p.m. Friday with a venue change — playing at Spring Creek Middle School — the Lady Indians (7-3 overall, 2-1 in 3A North-East) facing the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans win both on the road

Lady Spartans win both on the road

The Lady Spartans (12-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will look to extend their winning streak to 13 games against the Lady Indians (7-2 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans avenge lone loss

Lady Spartans avenge lone loss

The Lady Spartans will open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, taking on the Lady Vaqueros (8-6 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Fernley, closing the trip against the Lady Dust Devils (2-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Dayton.

Elko County sports: 2021 year in review

Elko County sports: 2021 year in review

Congratulations to everyone who achieved successes in a trying and sometimes frustrating 2020 — apologies to anyone who was not mentioned in the article — and best wishes for health, happiness and triumphant feats for all in the 2021 calendar year and beyond.

Happy New Year!

Lady Spartans hang on against Douglas

Lady Spartans hang on against Douglas

The Lady Spartans (9-1) were slated to close out the Varsity Elite Tournament against the only team that has beaten them, looking to avenge a four-point, 35-31 loss in the season opener against tourney host McQueen (8-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lady Spartans overpower Damonte Ranch, Truckee

Lady Spartans overpower Damonte Ranch, Truckee

The Lady Spartans (7-1) were expected to take on Truckee (4-4) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at McQueen High School, given that the Lady Wolverines did, in fact, beat Portola on Tuesday — no score reported for the ballgame.

Lady Spartans are like butter, on a roll

Lady Spartans are like butter, on a roll

Spring Creek (5-1) opened the regular season with consecutive lopsided victories against 3A North foes — steamrolling North Valleys 43-7 and thumping Hug 55-18 — and will tip off home play at 6 p.m. Friday against Wooster.

Lady Spartans not challenged on road

Lady Spartans not challenged on road

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their first contest in front of the home crowd against Wooster (3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday and finish the home stand versus South Tahoe (4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

South Tahoe bounces Spring Creek again

South Tahoe bounces Spring Creek again

On Friday, in the Division 3A North regional semifinal, the Lady Spartans,  playing without a number of key players due to COVID protocols and strong play in the midfield by the Lady Vikings led to a 1-0 victory for South Tahoe.

Green’s follow-up lifts Lady Spartans over Fallon

Green’s follow-up lifts Lady Spartans over Fallon

The Lady Spartans (9-0-1 in league) are the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East, will receive a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament and play for a trip to state in the semifinal round versus the West No. 2/East No. 3 winner at noon Friday, Nov. 5, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans lock down league title

Lady Spartans lock down league title

The Lady Spartans are now — pending upcoming COVID testing — guaranteed a berth in the Division 3A North semifinal round of the regional tournament, earning a first-round bye and needing just one victory at said tourney for a trip to state.

Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

The Lady Spartans (6-0-1 in league) will host the Lady Indians (6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, needing a win or at least a tie to remain in first place in the 3A North-East standings.

Spring Creek girls tie in Fallon, 1-1

Spring Creek girls tie in Fallon, 1-1

Spring Creek (4-0-1 in league) will begin the second half of the league schedule with what should be its easiest road trip, playing the Lady Vaqueros (0-5 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and closing against the Lady Dust Devils (2-2-1 in league) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.

Lady Spartans pull away throughout

Lady Spartans pull away throughout

SPRING CREEK — In its Division 3A North-East opener, the Spring Creek girls soccer team scored in bunches — putting together goals in streaks …

Lady Spartans fall to Wooster, 1-0

Lady Spartans fall to Wooster, 1-0

Against Wooster, Spring Creek appeared out of sorts, out of system, consistently a step slow and fell to the Lady Colts by a final score of 1-0 on what was — essentially — an own goal.

Lady Spartans roll over Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans roll over Lady Panthers

Following Friday’s collapse in a 66-62 overtime loss to No. 2 Truckee, the Spring Creek girls basketball team rebounded with a 64-30 victory over North Valleys.

Lady Spartans in sole possession of 4th place

Lady Spartans in sole possession of 4th place

Spring Creek built a lead as large as 27 points and played its bench for much of the fourth quarter in a thorough domination of the Lady Buckaroos, assuming sole possession of fourth place in the league standings with a 58-43 victory.

Lady Spartans face Lowry, Fallon with full deck

Lady Spartans face Lowry, Fallon with full deck

After the shorthanded Lady Spartans' 42-40 loss on Jan. 3, in Fallon, and 47-42 loss on Jan. 4, at Lowry, they will rematch with the Lady Greenwave at 6 p.m. Friday and tip off with the Lady Buckaroos for the second time at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest

Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest

No. 1 and No. 4 will face each other at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Vaqueros met on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek, Fernley (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) overcoming a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 19-point explosion in the final frame for 71-60 victory.

Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league

Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league

At 6 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will get another taste of home cooking with sights of a weekend sweep — opening with a matchup against winless Dayton (0-9 overall, 0-12 in league).

Lady Spartans prep for key slate

Lady Spartans prep for key slate

Following a 2-2 stint during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will jump into the New Year with a key pair of road ballgames.

Lady Spartans go 2-2 in Vegas, cap trip with W

Lady Spartans go 2-2 in Vegas, cap trip with W

During the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team posted an even record in similar fashion — following a loss with a win for the second time — capping the trip with a victory on Monday.

Lady Spartans follow loss with blowout W

Lady Spartans follow loss with blowout W

A day after losing its first game in league play, the Spring Creek girls basketball team jumped back on the winning horse — blasting Sparks by a final score of 65-19.

Lady Spartans set for unbeaten matchup

Lady Spartans set for unbeaten matchup

The Lady Spartans (3-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will host Fernley — which has not lost a game — entering the battle with a 5-0 mark and a 2-0 record in the 3A North.

Lopategui: Basque name, little frame, big game

Lopategui: Basque name, little frame, big game

Never mind that Spring Creek senior Kattalin Lopategui stands at 5-foot-1-inch, that she is slight and slender in build or that most people do not know how to correctly pronounce her Basque name. She has big-time game and is now a 1st-Team All-State midfield selection.

Lady Spartans tie in awful weather

Lady Spartans tie in awful weather

After opening its weekend with a 3-0 shutout victory Friday over Sparks, the Spring Creek girls soccer team allowed two second-half goals to North Valleys during a 2-2 tie during a windy, rain-filled match Saturday. 

Lady Spartans strike big

Lady Spartans strike big

SPRING CREEK — Well, since the Spring Creek boys soccer team already beat Truckee for the first time ever — only fitting for the girls to do t…

Lady Spartans lose twice by total of 2

Lady Spartans lose twice by total of 2

The Spring Creek girls soccer team played some good ball over the weekend but does not have any points to show for it. On Friday, Spring Creek battled defending regional champion South Tahoe to a 2-1 ballgame — also coming up short in a 1-0 match on Saturday, at Incline.

Elko, Spring Creek girls battle to 0s

Elko, Spring Creek girls battle to 0s

Entering Friday's Division 3A North girls soccer match with even records, it was only fitting the visiting Elko Lady Indians and the hosting Spring Creek Lady Spartans were knotted 0-0 after 80 minutes.

Spring Creek plays ‘best game’ of year

Spring Creek plays ‘best game’ of year

Head coach Kami Crowe said the Spring Creek girls soccer team played its "best game of the year" in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Fallon, giving the Lady Spartans a four-game winning streak. Closing out the first half of the 3A North season, the Lady Spartans will play a crucial contest against Elko at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek. 

Lady Spartans break into win column

Lady Spartans break into win column

Spring Creek girls soccer team breaks out of offensive slump Friday in 6-0 blowout of Sparks for first win of the season, the Lady Spartans making it two victories in a row with a 1-0 win Saturday over North Valleys. Spring Creek will look for its third-consecutive win, hosting Lowry at 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

Lady Spartans fire at will, draw

Lady Spartans fire at will, draw

SPRING CREEK – After watching Incline’s weekend soccer games, it’s hard to believe the Lady Highlanders drove away from Elko County with a 1-0…

Lady Spartans beat Incline, 3-1

Lady Spartans beat Incline, 3-1

SPRING CREEK – With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team may be finding its stride.

Lady Spartans look for 1st league W

Lady Spartans look for 1st league W

INCLINE VILLAGE – Four games into the Division 3A North girls soccer season, head coach Kami Crowe and the Lady Spartans hope the fifth time’s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News