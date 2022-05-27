WATCH NOW: Twice as nice: Lamb commits to BMCC for soccer and hoops

SPRING CREEK — For most, playing a sport in college is a dream.

For others, going to the next level in multiple sports is unheard of.

For Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb, the possibility has turned to a reality — combining God-given abilities with tremendous amounts of work — making the decision on her future.

Lamb has committed to Blue Mountain Community College, in Pendleton, Oregon, to play both soccer and basketball, after also considering the College of Idaho (Nampa), Warner Pacific University (Portland, Oregon), Linn-Benton Community College (Albany, Oregon) and Ottawa University (Surprise, Arizona).

“I started talking to Blue Mountain during the basketball season through text messages,” Lamb said. “I decided to go there, because they offered me both sports immediately. I like the smaller community and the coaches were both super nice.”

On the pitch, the Lady Timberwolves went 1-11 in league play of the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region — finishing 1-12-1 overall.

The good news for Blue Mountain is that Lamb can play anywhere, as already demonstrated in her time with the Lady Spartans.

“She’s awesome. It’s going to be weird not having her around,” said SCHS head girls soccer coach Kami Crowe. “I’m really happy for her. She can play anywhere. I had her at goalkeeper when she was a freshman, then center-mid, then center-mid defense, forward, she played an outside wing for us. She is very competitive and very driven. I know she’ll be successful.”

On the basketball court, Lamb will likely see the least amount of change — expected to play at guard for BMCC — not switching positions at all.

“She was like having another coach on the bench in games and at practice. She’s very competitive. Everything we did, she wanted to be first — shooting drills or sprints,” said SCHS head girls basketball coach Randy Bishop. “She was really easy to coach, made our jobs a lot more enjoyable. I could see her coming back here and coaching someday, and that’s what this school needs is alumni returning and taking things over.”

On the hardwood, the Lady Timberwolves were more successful — closing the season with a 13-13 overall record and a 7-9 in the East standings of the NWAC.

Academically, Lamb plans to go into education — focusing on secondary education — and wants to teach and coach at the high school level someday, potentially in both sports.

Lamb must report to Pendleton early (July 24) to start her summer workouts.

“I want to be able to get along with the teams, have a good experience and figure things out in the first year,” Lamb said. “Hopefully, that will give me an idea of which sport to focus on if I have to choose one and decide where to go to a four-year (university).”

High School Career

Freshman Season

As a freshman, Lamb played in seven varsity contests for the Lady Spartans — who went 9-10-2 overall and 8-6-2 in league play of the Division 3A North — missing the postseason.

She tallied four goals and two assists.

Sophomore Season

During her sophomore campaign, Lamb doubled her production — pouring in eight goals and tying for the team high — finishing sixth in the league in goals scored, aiding Spring Creek into the regional semifinal before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to South Tahoe.

On Sept. 13, 2019, she notched her first hat trick with a season-high three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Sparks.

On the year, she was named a 2nd-Team All-League soccer player.

From the fall to the winter, Lamb transitioned to her first season of varsity hoops — 4.4 points 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists.

Spring Creek went 16-11 overall and 12-6 in league play, dropping a heartbreaking 50-48 contest with a trip to state on the line against Fernley in the regional semifinal round on a last-second follow by then-junior Karli Burns.

Junior Year

Unfortunately, Lamb’s junior season of basketball was decimated by COVID-19 mandates and state shutdowns — her fall soccer season delayed until the spring of 2021 and shortened greatly.

However, Spring Creek hardly missed a beat when athletics resumed — the six-week season culminating with a 9-1-1 record against the 3A North-East — the Lady Spartans winning the league championship with a 1-0 victory over Fallon.

According to MaxPreps, Lamb tallied five goals and six assists on the year.

Senior Season

As a senior, Lamb’s talent, hard work and perseverance paid off.

On the pitch, she led Spring Creek to a 12-4-3 overall record and a 9-0-1 mark in the North-East — winning the league title once again — the Lady Spartans falling a goal short once again to the Lady Vikings in a 1-0 nail-biter for a trip to state and the regional final.

Individually, she knocked down her first 3A North-East MVP — also earning a 1st-Team All-State selection — Crowe finishing the season as the Coach of the Year.

Throughout her career, Lamb has primarily served as one of the best midfielders — not only on her team but throughout the league — continuing to do so as a senior but also taking on the duties of playing defense and in between the posts at goalie on occasion.

Despite assuming different roles, Lamb still managed to finish fourth in the league in scoring — tallying 32 points.

Lamb not only scored, she also set up others for goals — ranking first on the team and second in the league with 10 assists.

Booting 11 of her own shots into opposing frames, Lamb led Spring Creek and tied for third in the 3A North-East in goals scored.

Of the stats recorded to MaxPreps, Lamb allowed just one goal when tending the frame on nine shots — tallying four saves.

Offensively, Lamb’s best game for herself was a two-goal performance in a 6-0 shutout win on Oct. 16, 2021, in Dayton.

In total, she scored four points in four contests — the other three occurrences taking place on one-goal, two-assist efforts in a 7-0 home victory over Fernley on Sept. 24, 2021, a 7-1 home win against Lowry on Oct. 5, 2021, and a 5-0 road shutout on Oct. 15, 2021, in Fernley.

On the court, Lamb took the Lady Spartans as far as they could possibly play — right down to the final game of the season — guiding Spring Creek to a 23-6 overall record and a 9-3 mark in conference play.

The Lady Spartans were the runners-up for the 3A North regional title and were also the second-place team in the state tourney — losing both championship games to Lowry by scores of 53-47 and 52-29 in the 3A state title match.

For her efforts, Lamb was a 1st-Team All-State choice at guard — tallying averages of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists.

She was named a 1st-Team selection at the league, regional and state levels — ranking sixth in the state in scoring.

Through 27 games worth of stats, Lamb scored in double digits 19 times — posting a career-high 25 points in the Lady Spartans’ 46-40 regional semifinal victory over the Lady Vaqueros, on Feb. 18, at Winnemucca Events Center, which punched Spring Creek’s ticket to the state tournament.

In the contest, she also added nine rebounds, four steals and a swat.

She was often at her best when the games meant the most, notching her season high with 11 rebounds — also posting 14 points for a double-double — in the Lady Spartans’ 48-13 regional quarterfinal win over Truckee on Feb. 19, at Lowry High School.

One of her best all-around games came in a 67-41 home win over South Tahoe on Jan. 14, in Spring Creek, as she booked 22 points, a season-high nine steals, a season-best seven assists and four boards.

In the first meeting with the Lady Buckaroos, Lamb blocked two shots in a 49-35 home loss on Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

Congratulations to Shyann Lamb on a high school adventure that will be talked about for years to come around Spring Creek, and good luck as she attempts to maintain the same levels of excellence in multiple sports — both soccer and basketball — while at Blue Mountain Community College.

GALLERY: Shyann Lamb

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.