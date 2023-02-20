ELKO — In the semifinal round of the Division 1A East regional girls basketball tournament, No. 4 Wells was unable to replicate its quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Carlin.

On Wednesday, the Lady Leopards advanced with a 42-29 home win over the Lady Railroaders but could not put the ball in the bucket against No. 1 Eureka.

On Friday, Wells mounted just 11 points through three quarters and was knocked out by the Lady Vandals in a 37-26 contest.

The low-scoring game was tied 4-4 after the first quarter, but Eureka basically qualified for the state tournament and the regional final with advantages of 12-4 in the second period and 11-3 in the third.

In the fourth, the Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Vandals 15-10 but could not come back from a 27-11 deficit in the fourth quarter — closing the season with a 37-26 loss.

Wells finished the year with a 13-14 overall record and a 6-6 mark against 1A East opponents, including Jackpot — which was not eligible for the postseason.