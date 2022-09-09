Carlin looked for first wins on gridiron, hardwood

CARLIN — Prior to Thursday’s 1A regular-season openers, the Carlin football and volleyball teams were searching for their first wins of the year.

Football

The Railroaders opened the season with an 0-2 record, falling 60-30 on Aug. 19, in Round Mountain, and following with a 48-8 home loss to Virginia City.

Versus Round Mountain

In the season opener, the Railroaders started quickly – outscoring the Knights 16-6 in the first quarter — but Round Mountain led at the half 22-16 after a 16-0 advantage in the second period.

The Knights continued the momentum in the third with an 18-8 advantage and carried the trend into the fourth, closing the game on a 20-6 streak in the final frame — cruising to a commanding 60-30 victory.

For the Railroaders, senior Alex Ramirez carried 18 times for 116 yards and caught a 13-yard TD.

Senior quarterback Quinton Henderson ran for 93 yards on 19 attempts and scored twice, completing 2-of-10 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jacob Runkle finished with 84 yards on 15 totes with a touchdown.

Junior Jordan Vicente’s lone reception was a big one, going for 40 yards.

Defensively, senior Nick Melton led the team with six tackles — Henderson recording five tackles and four sacks.

Vicente and Ramirez each tallied four stops, and Runkle closed the contest with three stuffs.

On special teams, Vicente returned two kicks for 67 yards and Ramirez ran back one for 17 yards.

Versus Virginia City

Hosting the Muckers, the Railroaders kept the game within reach for the majority of the contest.

Each team mounted eight points in the first quarter, and Virginia City tacked on eight more in the second and eight in the third — opening a 24-8 lead.

However, the Muckers blew the lid off the kettle in the fourth with 24 points down the stretch and 40-unsanswered after the first quarter — pulling away for a 48-8 win.

Henderson packed the rock 27 times for 153 yards and a touchdown and completed 4-of-13 passes for 79 yards.

Runkle caught two passes for 29 yards but was limited to seven yards on seven carries.

Vicente hauled in a 26-yard pass, and freshman Dylan Ramirez snagged a 24-yard ball but went for one yard on one attempt on the ground.

Freshman Gage Lewis also picked up one yard on one tote.

On defense, Henderson led Carlin with eight tackles and four for losses — including three sacks.

Freshman Leo Krantz and Alex Ramirez also made eight tackles, and Dylan Ramirez and Melton each tallied seven stops.

Vicente notched five tackles, junior Jordan Reed booked three stuffs and Andrew Flores posted two tackles and a sack.

Freshman Tryston Martinez and Lewis closed out the defense with one tackle apiece.

In the turnover department, the Railroaders forced three — Runkle and Vicente each picking off a pass and Dylan Ramirez scooping up a loose ball forced by Henderson.

Volleyball

The Lady Railroaders started the season 0-6 and won just a single set out of 14 frames.

On Aug. 19, Carlin was shut out in three frames in Round Mountain by scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-18.

At a tournament, the Lady Railroaders played four matches on Aug. 26 — losing each in two sets against Virgin Valley, Lovelock, North Tahoe and Carson.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Carlin 25-15 and 25-19, the Lady Mustangs won by tallies of 25-15 and 25-14, the Lady Lakers rolled by scores of 25-9 and 25-13 and the Lady Senators cruised 25-7 and 25-5.

On Aug. 27, the Lady Raiders won their first set of the season in a 2-1 loss to Coleville.

The Lady Wolves won the first frame 25-14, gave up the second 25-17 but closed the show with a 25-11 advantage in the third.

1A Openers

The Lady Railroaders were slated to play their 1A regular-season opener against Tonopah at 5 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

The football game between the Muckers and the Railroaders was set to follow at 7 p.m. Friday.