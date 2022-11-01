4 North runners qualify for 2A state meet

SPARKS — At the Division 2A North regional cross country championships, the Wells boys lost a tiebreaker for a fourth-place finish in the team standings and barely lost a berth in the state meet.
Both the Leopards and Sierra Lutheran tied for third and fourth with 95 points, the Falcons earning the upper hand through the tiebreaker process with a higher finish from their top-four runners.
However, four Elko County athletes earned individual berths to state from the North — the top-seven individual runners from non-qualifying teams granted a position in the state meet.
Individually, Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque led such runners and finished fourth overall with a time of 19:03 — the highest-placing individual from a non-qualifying team.
For Jackpot, sophomore Isreal Garcia also notched an individual berth to the state meet with a 13th-place time of 20:03 — Owyhee junior Santino Thomas booking an individual qualification of his own with a 20:03 for 14th place.
People are also reading…
The Jaguars will send two individual athletes to state, the final individual qualification going to a 20:44 in 18th place by sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza.
Wells senior Ruben Cobian crossed 24th in 21:20, freshman teammate Cameron Livingstone finished in 21:31 for 28th and senior Victor Jauregui followed in 29th with a time of 21:56.
The Leopards went back-to-back once again in 33rd and 34th; freshman Carson Ballard closing the team scoring with a 23:04 and sophomore Christopher Burcham posting a 23:21.
The roster was capped with a 25:42 for 40th place by junior Grant Kington.
State Meet
Roque, Garcia, Thomas and Fragoza will compete in the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships at 8 a.m. Saturday, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City.