4 North runners qualify for 2A state meet

SPARKS — At the Division 2A North regional cross country championships, the Wells boys lost a tiebreaker for a fourth-place finish in the team standings and barely lost a berth in the state meet.

Both the Leopards and Sierra Lutheran tied for third and fourth with 95 points, the Falcons earning the upper hand through the tiebreaker process with a higher finish from their top-four runners.

However, four Elko County athletes earned individual berths to state from the North — the top-seven individual runners from non-qualifying teams granted a position in the state meet.

Individually, Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque led such runners and finished fourth overall with a time of 19:03 — the highest-placing individual from a non-qualifying team.

For Jackpot, sophomore Isreal Garcia also notched an individual berth to the state meet with a 13th-place time of 20:03 — Owyhee junior Santino Thomas booking an individual qualification of his own with a 20:03 for 14th place.

People are also reading…

The Jaguars will send two individual athletes to state, the final individual qualification going to a 20:44 in 18th place by sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza.

Wells senior Ruben Cobian crossed 24th in 21:20, freshman teammate Cameron Livingstone finished in 21:31 for 28th and senior Victor Jauregui followed in 29th with a time of 21:56.

The Leopards went back-to-back once again in 33rd and 34th; freshman Carson Ballard closing the team scoring with a 23:04 and sophomore Christopher Burcham posting a 23:21.

The roster was capped with a 25:42 for 40th place by junior Grant Kington.

State Meet

Roque, Garcia, Thomas and Fragoza will compete in the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships at 8 a.m. Saturday, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City.

