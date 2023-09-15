FERNLEY — On Sept. 1, Elko’s athletes won the boys and girls divisions of the Fast Fernley 4K cross country meet.

For the boys, senior Braylon Baggett was dominant in his victory — besting second place by 1:15 — obliterating the field with a time of 13:12.

For the Lady Indians, junior Lilianna Haynes topped the competition by 38 seconds with a time of 17:17.

Boys Results

Behind Baggett’s first-place time of 13:12, Elko junior Dexter Wallace ran third in 15:04.

The Indians gained their third top-10 finish from junior Sergio Lopez, who took ninth in 17:17.

Just outside the top-10, junior Jairo Ortiz placed 11th in 17:38 — freshman Joaquin Flores following in 12th with a time of 17:52.

The Indians’ roster was closed out with a 21st-place time of 22:22 from sophomore Mackinley Mutama, capping the field.

Girls Results

After Haynes’ winning time of 17:17, the Lady Indians took the top-three positions — senior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez crossing second in 17:55 and senior Tandi Ratliff running third in 19:19.

In sixth, freshman Jillian Curwen finished in 20:09.

Freshman Natalie Boster rounded out the top-10 with a time of 21:47, senior Shaylen Garity took 12th in 23:43 and junior Austynn Schenk ranked 14th in 26:12.

Sophomore Julyssa River closed out the 15-girl field with a time of 26:18.