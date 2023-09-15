Related to this story

Most Popular

Baggett, Haynes win Fast Fernley 4K

Baggett, Haynes win Fast Fernley 4K

For the boys, senior Braylon Baggett was dominant in his victory — besting second place by 1:15 — obliterating the field with a time of 13:12.…

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL Receiver Mike Williams Dies After Construction Accidents