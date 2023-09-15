IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In its third meet of the season, the Elko cross country team saw its largest field of competition yet — consisting of 868 boys and 658 girls at the high school level — during the Tiger-Grizz Invitational on Sept. 8, in at Freeman Park, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Boys Results

Varsity Seeded: In the varsity-seeded race, the Indians were paced by a 14th-place effort from senior Braylon Baggett — who set a season record time a 5K time of 17:04.7.

Junior Dexter Wallace finished 51st with a season-best 19:10, and senior Gabe Correa capped the roster with a season-record time of 22:51.4 for 61st place.

Varsity A: In a field of 130 athletes, Elko ran three boys in the Varsity A race.

Junior Sergio Lopez set a personal record with a time of 22:06.2 for 124th place, junior Ortiz crossed 129th with a season-best 24:00.6 and freshman Joaquin Flores capped the field in 130th with a time of 24:32.2 for a PR.

Girls Results

Varsity Seeded: During the varsity-seeded division, the Lady Indians were led with a 36th-place finish from junior Lilianna Haynes on a season-best 22:01.8.

Senior Reese Hatch crossed with a season record of 22:45.2 for 42nd place, and senior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez set a season best of 23:33.3 for 47th place.

Senior Tandi Ratliff closed out Elko’s roster with a season-best time of 24:15.6 for 49th place in the 51-girl field.

Varsity A: In the Varsity A race, consisting of 122 athletes — the Lady Indians’ three runners crossed in order from 120th through 122nd.

Freshman Natalie Boster set a personal record of 28:38.4, freshman Jillian Curwen crossed with a PR of 28:54.3 and senior Shaylen Garity posted a PR in 31:30.4.

Up Next

Elko will compete in the Border Wars at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Salt Lake City.