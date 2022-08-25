Beyer leads Elko cross country program

ELKO — In recent seasons, the Elko cross country program has not packed the same type of punch it is accustomed to.

Perhaps, first-year head coach Rue Beyer is the person who can spark a fire and lead the team back to prominence.

Beyer, a Georgia native, said she began running in the sixth grade and continued through junior high and high school — ultimately winding up as a major college athlete at the Division I level for the University of Alabama.

“I have been a runner for 23 years now. This is my first coaching experience, but it has been good so far. I’m still learning the logistics, but I’m liking the workout plans, working with the kids and seeing the improvement from just three weeks,” Beyer said.

She said that some people from her gym — CrossFit Reincarnation, in Spring Creek — heard she was a runner and wanted her to do a clinic (two sessions) last summer (2021),

“I got my USA Track and Field coaching certification and reached out to the schools in the spring. I had my first child in May and took maternity leave,” Beyer said. “Elko contacted me and said the former coach had resigned. It was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

At the current stage, Beyer said she has about 25 kids on the roster and noted “there are definitely more boys than girls.”

She said the team is heavy on juniors and seniors but could find more freshmen once school starts.

Strengths

Through limited practices and one meet — the Douglas Class Races — Beyer has liked what she has seen from her team and the way her athletes not only perform, but their attitudes as well.

“The kids have a really good attitude, good character. The way they support each other, lift each other up and treat the rival teams and athletes with respect is very nice to see,” she said. “I appreciate how patient they have been with me. They really go the extra mile, literally and figuratively.”

Improvements

“In our first meet, it was really hot. We need to get more acclimated to the heat, but it’s early in the season and we have plenty of time to improve,” she said. “In the summer, I gave the kids the options of two practice times — in the AM or the PM — depending on their work schedules. Now that school has started, we need to be able to run at any time.”

Douglas Class Races

On Friday, Aug. 19, at the Douglas Class Races — in Minden — Elko legged out its first competitive races of the 2022 schedule.

Junior Braylon Baggett — the Indians’ top returning runner after ranking eight in the 3A North regional run and 10th in the state as a sophomore — finished second in the 11th-grade division with a time of 14:35.

Gabriel Correa was 17th with a PR of 17:29, and Bernard Fesenmaier also set a personal best with a time of 20:48 for 43rd.

On the girls’ side, senior Carly Nielsen — a crossover athlete from soccer — continued her success from the track and field spring season with a solid start to her final year of high school but her first in cross country.

In the 12th-grade race, she placed fifth with a time of 18:15.

Junior Reese Hatch — who was 21st at regionals and 36th in her sophomore season — crossed the line in 19:15 for sixth place.

Sophomore Liliana Haynes — also a first-year cross runner — performed well in the first race of her cross career with a 19:15 for sixth place in the 10th-grade class.

Junior Arowyn Potter — who was 18th at regionals and 28th in the state as a sophomore — was 12th in the 11th-grade run with a time of 20:12 — fellow junior Tandi Ratliff posting a personal-record time of 21:44 for 21st place.

In the boys senior division, Landon Lenz led the way with a personal-best time of 15:44 for 12th place — Kyler Evans rounding out the top-20 in 16:31 for a personal record.

Justin Nicholls was 34th with a PR of 19:24, and Daniel Robles finished 38th in 20:10 for a personal best.

Sophomores Jairo Ortiz and Cooper Uhlig finished out the 10th-grade class with respective personal bests of 24:00 and 25:01 for 39th and 40th.

Up Next

Elko will compete for the second time of the season during the Oakley XC Small School Opener at 3 p.m. MST Friday, in Heyburn, Idaho.