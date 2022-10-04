Elko sweeps titles at Run the Rubies Invite

LAMOILLE — In its home meet, the first time hosting since March 9, 2021 — technically the fall 2020 season — the Elko cross country team swept both the team and individual titles at the Run the Rubies Invitational.

Running Friday, in Lamoille Canyon, the Lady Indians claimed the girls championship with a perfect team score of 15 points — senior Carly Nielsen notching the individual victory with a time of 22:28.3 — and Spring Creek’s junior varsity team took second with 45 points.

The Elko boys also snagged the team title with a team total of 18 points, led by junior Braylon Baggett’s individual win with a time of 17:36.1 — opening a margin of victory of more than one-and-a-half minutes.

Spring Creek's JV was second with 53 points, West Wendover posted 96 points for third place and narrowly fended off fourth-place Wells (98).

Girls

Behind Nielsen’s winning time of 22:28.3, Elko junior Reese Hatch crossed second in 22:43.7.

The Lady Indians completed their perfect team score by locking down the top-five positions — plus sixth — in the 15-girl field.

Sophomore Lilian Haynes ranked third with a time of 23:23.9, junior Tandi Ratliff finished in 24:19 for fourth place and fellow junior Arowyn Potter capped the team scoring for the Lady Indians with a fifth-place 24:51.5.

Junior Elvia Jimenez posted a time of 24:51.5 for sixth place.

Spring Creek knocked down the next-five positions.

Sophomore Ryan Youngblood tallied a seventh-place time of 25:08.1, freshman Zoey Dahl following immediately after in eighth with a 25:08.4.

Sophomore Avery Clayson took ninth in 25:36.4, and fellow sophomore Ava Gerber netted a sub-26 with a 25:59 and closed out the top-10.

Junior Hailey Syme capped the Lady Spartans’ team scoring with an 11th-place 26:29.9.

Elko’s roster was finished with a 12th-place time of 27:03.4.

West Wendover crossed three girls in a row from 13th through 15th; junior Daisy Luna finishing in 27:49.2, sophomore Alicia Dominguez posting a 30:16.6 and freshman Vadania Keller tallying a 34:16.

Boys

While Baggett destroyed the competition with a 17:36.3, senior teammate Kyler Evans ran third with a 19:13.3 — fellow senior Landon Lenz crossing fourth with a 19:15.8.

Sophomore Gonzalo Roque led Wells with a time of 20:01.5 and capped the top-five.

Elko junior Gabe Correa finished in 20:07.3 and placed sixth, Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza paced the Jaguars with a seventh-place 20:38.5 and sophomore Jason Aleman led West Wendover with a time of 20:48.4 in eighth.

Senior Caden Wallace closed out the Indians’ team scoring with a ninth-place 20:51.3.

Spring Creek was led by a 10th-place 20:54.8 from junior Jase Hildreth, senior teammate Dane Adams crossed in 21:02.5 for 11th and sophomore Jaydn Hildreth ran a 21:03.1 in 12th place.

Sophomore Dexter Wallace crossed 13th in 21:42.3 for the Indians, Spring Creek freshman William Hodnett followed in 21:53.1 for 14th place and Elko sophomore Jairo Ortiz rounded out the top-15 with a time of 22:20.8.

For the Spartans, freshman Rhett White finished off the team scoring with a time of 22:27.3 for 16th.

Sophomore George Thomas ran 17th overall for Spring Creek with a time of 22:31.6, Battle Mountain was paced by an 18th-place 22:33.9 from freshman Sean Doney and Elko senior Daniel Robles finished 19th with a time of 22:35.

Wells freshman Cameron Livingstone closed out the top-20 in 23:01.9, senior Victor Jauregui following in 23:09.5 for 21st.

West Wendover sophomore Angle Trujillo ranked 23rd with a time of 23:16.6, Spring Creek junior Eric Ortiz ran a 23:24.7 in 24th and junior teammate Korden Hammer capped the top-25 in 23:27.2.

Junior Manuel Ibarra finished 26th in 23:30.4 for 26th for the Wolverines, senior teammate Damian Escareno crossing in 23:34.7 in 27th.

Elko senior Justin Nicholls notched a 23:46.6 for 28th place, Spring Creek freshman Ethan Arendt was 29th with a time of 23:49.7 and West Wendover freshman closed out the top-30 with a time of 23:59.6

Wells senior Ruben Cobian was 31st with a time of 24:02.4, Spring Creek freshman Adley Baldwin ran a 24:26.5 for 32nd and 33rd went to a 24:38.9 for West Wendover freshman Anthony Bair — fellow ninth-grader Fabian Jaramillo crossing in 24:39.7 for 34th place.

Elko junior Josiah Tinkorang finished off the top-35 in 24:55.4, Wells sophomore Christopher Burcham followed in 25:09.4 for 36th place and a 25:39.7 ranked 37th for Spring Creek senior Justin Esparza.

Spring Creek junior Joshua Thompson closed his run and the top-40 in 26:19.5, senior teammate Thomas Canning following in 26:20.4 for 41st.

Junior Bernard Fesenmaier was 42nd for the Indians with a time of 27:15.5, and sophomore teammate Jay Martinez ran 44th in 27:31.5.

Wells sophomore Truman Kington placed 46th in 28:04.3, junior Grant Kington following in 28:18.8 for 47th.

Jackpot sophomore Casey Hugill finished with a time of 28:26.9 in 48th place, West Wendover freshman Thai Miele crossed 49th in 29:47 and the 50-person field was closed out with a time of 30:17.7 by Jackpot freshman Angel Martinez.

Up Next

The Wolverines will take part in the Wildcat Tri Meet, on Wednesday, in West Wendover.

Jackpot will compete Thursday in the Rusty Fender — the meet put on by Rimrock High School — in Bruneau, Idaho.

Elko and Wells will run Friday during the Lowry Invitational, at the Winnemucca Golf Course.